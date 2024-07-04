BREAKING: Leftist Labour Party Wins UK Election in Landslide, Exit Polls Show — Worst Result in Tory Party History — Nigel Farage’s Reform Party Surges

The leftist Labour Party has won the United Kingdom’s general election in a landslide and their leader Keir Starmer will become Prime Minister.

While the votes have not yet been counted, a relatively accurate exit poll has Labour winning a landslide of around 170 seats.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage’s Reform Party is projected to win 13 seats, although their vote share is likely to be considerably higher.

EXIT POLL: The leftist Labour Party have won the UK’s General Election and Keir Starmer will become British Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/Oc2ZseciCC — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) July 4, 2024

The revolt against the establishment is underway. pic.twitter.com/xB7DQuvXWT — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 4, 2024

If the exit poll is correct, then the Conservative Party formerly led by the likes of Maragret Thatcher and Winston Churchill has experienced its worst election result in its electoral history.

Tories heading for the worst result in their history, per the exit poll pic.twitter.com/ZOKorLMh04 — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) July 4, 2024

While styling himself as a moderate, Keir Starer is another far-left proponent of open borders, high taxes and the woke agenda. The man who will hold the post of Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has previously compared Donald Trump to Nazi Germany and the KKK.

The Scottish National Party, a far-left outfit advocating for Scottish independence from the UK, is also set to have a disappointing night that will extinguish their hopes of seceding from Great Britain.

Nobody likes Schadenfreude. That said, Nicola Sturgeon’s expression as the exit poll results were announced… pic.twitter.com/OGs3iP6PZI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 4, 2024

The Liberal Democrat party, a center-left globalist party, is also expected to perform well and pick up around 60 seats, five times the number they had during the last parliament.

The Liberal Democrats are on course for our best results in a century, thanks to our positive campaign with health and care at its heart. I am humbled by the millions of people who backed us to both kick the Conservatives out of power and deliver the change our country needs. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 4, 2024

