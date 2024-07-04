Biden Tells Black-Owned Philly Radio Station That He’s “Proud” to Be “The First Black Woman to Serve with a Black President” (AUDIO)

Joe Biden sat down for a pre-recorded interview with black-owned Philly-based radio station WURD to discuss his campaign strategy after his disastrous debate.

Biden did two pre-recorded radio interviews following last week’s debate – one with Wisconsin-based WAUK and the other with Philly-based WURD.

Both interviews aired on Thursday morning.

Biden’s wires got crossed as he tried to boast about his VP Kamala Harris and his days serving as Obama’s Vice President.

Joe Biden told black radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders that he’s proud to be the first black woman to serve with a black president.

“And by the way, I’m proud to be – as I’ve said – the first Vice President – first black woman to serve with a black president,” Biden said.

AUDIO:

Biden tells a Philadelphia radio station that he’s “proud” to be “the first black woman to serve with a black president” pic.twitter.com/kP5J7Q9lYy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

In a separate interview with Wisconsin-based Earl Ingram on WAUK, Biden conceded that he screwed up during last Thursday’s debate.

“I’m proud to be running for reelection as a president who’s made his promises and I’ve kept them,” Biden said to Earl Ingram.

“I had a bad night. A bad night. I screwed up,” Biden said. “But 90 minutes on stage does not erase what I’ve done for 3.5 years.”