America Last: NYC Mayor Blows Another $2.6 Million Taxpayer’s Money on Pre-Paid Debit Cards for Illegal Aliens — Bringing Total Spending to a Whopping $2 Billion

Mayor Eric Adams’s administration has reportedly injected another $2.6 million of the city’s budget into a controversial program that distributes pre-paid debit cards to illegal immigrants.

According to the Office of the NY State Comptroller (OSC), by May 31, 2024, the city reported spending $1.47 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 and $2.72 billion in Fiscal Year 2024 on expenses related to “asylum seekers.”

This latest cash infusion brings the total expenditure on this initiative to an eye-watering $2 billion, according to the New York Post.

BREAKING: The Mayor of New York has announced that the City will spend an additional $2,600,000 on another round of pre-paid debit cards for illegal aliens. So far they have spent $2 billion on housing & feeding the migrants pic.twitter.com/2h1ndH1QZ6 — George (@BehizyTweets) July 9, 2024

Earlier this year, Mayor Eric Adams’ administration initiated a controversial $53 million pilot program designed to assist 3,000 illegal immigrants in New York City.

As part of this initiative, the city intends to provide pre-paid credit cards to illegal immigrant families housed in upscale hotels such as the Roosevelt Hotel. Managed by the New Jersey-based Mobility Capital Finance (MoCaFi), it is designed to replace existing food services, granting migrants the freedom to purchase their groceries and baby supplies.

The amount loaded onto the cards will vary based on family size and income, with a four-person household potentially receiving up to $1,000 a month, or $35 daily. These cards will be reloaded every 28 days.

“Not only will this provide families with the ability to purchase fresh food for their culturally relevant diets and the baby supplies of their choosing, but the pilot program is expected to save New York City more than $600,000 per month, or more than $7.2 million annually,” Adams spokesperson Kayla Mamelak said.

The program, which was initially rolled out as a pilot earlier this year and provided around 3,000 immigrants with debit cards, is now set to expand its reach to over 7,300 individuals within the next half-year.

The city claims that these cards will empower migrant families residing in taxpayer-funded hotels by granting them the autonomy to “make choices for themselves and their children,” as stated by Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom.

1010 WINS reported:

The debit cards are expected to be distributed to more than 7,300 migrants over the next six months at an estimated cost of $2.6 million, according to details obtained by the New York Times. Mayor Eric Adams has been defending the program stating that the goal is to cut costs. “Whatever it takes within the law to do so, we have to do it,” Adams said during a press conference in March. “And we can’t be afraid of people criticizing success. We’re going to save $600 million a month. We’re going to do away with food waste and we’re going to put money back into the local economy.” “There is no free money,” Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy added. “These are not ATM cards. You can’t take cash out. If anyone has that idea, they are wrong. This is for food and baby supplies only.” City officials told WINS that, besides saving money, they hope the cards will stimulate the local economy. They claim the cards cost about half as much as delivering boxes of non-perishable foods to families in hotels.

Last year, Mayor Adams had a meltdown at an Upper West Side town hall meeting over Joe Biden’s open borders migrants crisis, saying, “Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City,” and “The city we knew, we’re about to lose.”

Adams said the city is supporting 110,000 “asylum seekers” and counting who have arrived since April 2022 and is now taking in 10,000 per month, with migrants coming from all over the world via the open southern border.

Adams also announced last year’s budget cuts due to the financial strain the hordes of illegal aliens are causing the city.

The illegals are taking over New York City, and now the City is slashing the NYPD force and reducing money allocated toward education.

“For months, we have warned New Yorkers about the challenging fiscal situation our city faces,” said Mayor Adams. “To balance the budget as the law requires, every city agency dug into their own budget to find savings, with minimal disruption to services. And while we pulled it off this time, make no mistake: Migrant costs are going up, tax revenue growth is slowing, and COVID stimulus funding is drying up. No city should be left to handle a national humanitarian crisis largely on its own, and without the significant and timely support we need from Washington, D.C., today’s budget will be only the beginning.”

Eric Adams went to Washington, DC, for the 10th time to plead for help from Biden but admitted, “Help is not on its way.”

“I did not leave with optimism,” Adams said to reporters on Friday.

“I left with the cold reality that help is not on the way in the immediate future. It is going to be, at this moment, it’s going to be up to New Yorkers and this administration to continue to navigate this challenge that we’re facing.”

After blasting the Biden regime, the FBI seized NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ cellphones and iPad amid a federal corruption investigation related to his 2021 campaign.

Read more: