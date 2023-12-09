NYC Mayor Adams Takes Another Trip to DC to Plead for Help on Migrant Crisis: “Help is Not on its Way”

The sanctuary city of New York has been experiencing some of what border communities have faced for years as a result of Joe Biden’s broken border policy.

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams went to Washington, DC, for the 10th time, to plead for help from Biden but admitted, “help is not on its way.”

“I did not leave with optimism,” Adams said to reporters on Friday.

“I left with the cold reality that help is not on the way in the immediate future. It is going to be, at this moment, it’s going to be up to New Yorkers and this administration to continue to navigate this challenge that we’re facing.”

In the past, slammed Biden’s border policy indirectly by claiming that the migrant crisis is ‘destroying’ the city.

After his most recent fruitless plea for help, Adams once again hinted that the blame should lay at Joe Biden’s feet.

We did not ask for this national crisis and we will do our part to help resolve it — but we can’t do it alone. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) December 8, 2023

The New York Post reported that the White House has assigned just a single staff member to coordinate the federal response with City Hall—a move that local officials have derided as grossly inadequate.

And the crisis continues to mount.

Tonight I met two migrants, both told me they are from Venezuela, seeking a warm place to sleep as our shelters are full. Now we have more homeless in our streets & subways. #NYC & Eric Adams pretend like they have this crisis under control, but this migrant crisis is worsening pic.twitter.com/I3zLI0HSLJ — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) December 6, 2023

The medical system is straining under the weight of the constant flow of illegals.

The City is reportedly spending five million dollars a day on the feeding and housing of illegal immigrants.