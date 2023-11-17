NYC Mayor Adams Announces City will Reduce NYPD Officers to Below 30,000, Slash Education Department Due to Financial Impact of Illegal Aliens (VIDEO)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced new budget cuts due to the financial strain the hordes of illegal aliens is causing the City.

Tens of thousands of illegal aliens have flooded New York City in the last year due to Biden’s open borders policies.

According to the New York Post: “Since last spring, over 72,000 people have flooded into Gotham with over 45,000 currently living in 160 taxpayer-funded emergency shelters and hotels.”

The illegals are taking over New York City and now the City is slashing the NYPD force and reducing money allocated toward education.

“For months, we have warned New Yorkers about the challenging fiscal situation our city faces,” said Mayor Adams. “To balance the budget as the law requires, every city agency dug into their own budget to find savings, with minimal disruption to services. And while we pulled it off this time, make no mistake: Migrant costs are going up, tax revenue growth is slowing, and COVID stimulus funding is drying up. No city should be left to handle a national humanitarian crisis largely on its own, and without the significant and timely support we need from Washington, D.C., today’s budget will be only the beginning.”

Other New York City officials chimed in on the new budget cuts due to the hordes of illegal aliens flooding NYC.

“Our administration has a legal and fiscal responsibility to come to the table, balance the budget, and make the tough decisions today to ensure a better tomorrow for New York City,” said First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. “We cannot ask New Yorkers to balance their checkbooks without city leaders doing the same. These tough but necessary decisions were made to protect the city’s fiscal future while continuing to deliver vital government services. However, New York City should not carry this burden on its own. The federal and state government must play their part in delivering long-overdue support, funding, and resources.”

“By law, we’re required to balance our budget, and this November Financial Plan Update successfully does that with minimal disruptions to services,” said Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack. “Our agencies have stretched dollars further than ever before to deliver as many services as possible to New Yorkers while securing our city’s financial future, and I’m grateful to the dedicated public servants who will have to do more with less as COVID stimulus dries up, tax revenue growth levels off, and the asylum seeker crisis continues to eat away at our city’s finances. But we’re not out of the woods yet, not by a long shot. If we don’t get the help we need from the federal government, we’ll have to take more drastic measures to balance our budget going forward.”

“We must balance our budget in wake of the $12 billion that we project to spend as a result of the migrant crisis. Our budget has been balanced with heavy hearts. Our administration is outraged to have to implement these cuts, which are a direct result of the lack of financial support from Washington, D.C., which is derelict in its responsibility to institute a national plan to mitigate a national crisis and has instead elected to dump its job to handle this migrant crisis upon the lap of a municipality and its mayor. A national crisis demands a national solution,” said Chief Advisor Ingrid P. Lewis-Martin. “The November Financial Plan Update we are releasing today reflects those realities and continues to demonstrate our responsible fiscal stewardship of this city. I am grateful to our agencies for their efforts to find efficiencies and minimize the impact that New Yorkers will feel, but unless we get the help we need and deserve from our federal partners, things will get worse for the most vulnerable New Yorkers. The federal government should be ashamed for putting those most in need in a more dire situation where services that they depend upon are being cut.”