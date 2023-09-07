Mayor Eric Adams Has Meltdown Over Biden’s Migrant Crisis: “This Issue Will Destroy New York City”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) had a meltdown at an Upper West Side town hall meeting Wednesday night over Joe Biden’s open borders migrants crisis, saying, “Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City,” and “The city we knew, we’re about to lose.”

Adams said the city is supporting 110,000 “asylum seekers” who have arrived since April 2022 and is now taking in 10,000 per month with migrants coming from all over the world via the open southern border.

Report by WCBS-TV:

Longer clip of Adams’ remarks by posted by “nycphotog”:

BREAKING: Mayor Adams basically conceding New York City is done because of illegal immigration and warns New Yorkers illegals will flood ALL neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/Lj5E3BSvDX — nycphotog (@nycphotog) September 7, 2023

Excerpt from Gothamist report this week on the migrant crisis in New York City:

More than 110,000 migrants have arrived in New York City over the last year, now arriving at an average rate of 2,400 a week, according to the Adams administration. The ongoing crisis began in part when governors from southern states started sending asylum seekers to major northern U.S. cities, largely run by Democrats. Now, nearly 60,000 migrants are in the city’s shelter system, officials said. Two buses arrived at Port Authority on Wednesday morning, with four more expected by early Thursday, according to Power Malu, an activist who has been assisting migrants arriving at Port Authority. …In a statement Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams again pleaded with the federal government for more help in dealing with the crisis. “The transition of this site into a new humanitarian relief center at Austell Place is an important next step in our efforts to do our part, but, as we’ve said month after month, only more support from our state and federal partners and real policy change in Washington will truly address this crisis,” Adams said.

Adams is moving migrants around the city as he struggles to deal with the crisis:

Video from this past summer of migrants sleeping on the sidewalk outside a midtown hotel: