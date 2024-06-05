WHO’s Tedros Declares ‘It’s Time to be More Aggressive in Pushing Back on Anti-Vaxxers’ – In Same Week that Media Reports Connection to Excess Deaths and the Jab

During a talk titled “Celebrating 50 Years of Immunization Progress,” the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, made it clear that no debate is allowed when it comes to vaccines.

Ghebreyesus told the audience, “You know the serious challenge that’s posed by anti-vaxxers, and I think we need to strategize to really push back.”

He continued, “I think it’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers. I think they used COVID as an opportunity, and you know all the havoc they are creating.”

Don’t forget that Dr. Tedros has a long history of openly lying to the global community.

The Gateway Pundit recorded several outrageous and dangerous lies spread by Dr. Tedros during the pandemic. How dare he accuse ANYONE else of “misinformation” when he is the king of misinformation!

Back in January 2020, the WHO and its General Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the coronavirus was nothing to worry about.

The WHO said there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

This was a lie. They knew then it was a lie:

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020



But soon after this, Dr. Tedros and the WHO went from the coronavirus being no big deal to projecting massive death from the coronavirus.

The Gateway Pundit first reported on March 17, 2020, on the controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros, and his irresponsible and criminal fear-mongering. Tedros claimed in a press conference in early March 2020 that the mortality rate for the coronavirus was 3.4% — many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu which is estimated to be around 0.1%.

This egregiously false premise led to the greatest global panic in world history.

The Gateway Pundit reported, that the coronavirus fatality rate reported by the liberal mainstream media was completely inaccurate and the actual rate was more like a typical seasonal flu and less than 1.0% – the media was lying again. In July 2020 our numbers were confirmed. The CDC stated that at minimum 20 million Americans have had the coronavirus that have not been tested resulting in the coronavirus mortality rates similar to the flu.

The WHO and Ghebreyesusto attack those who have legitimate concerns about vaccinations, and they have ignored data on the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Research by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggests toddlers and young children are at a “significantly elevated” risk of seizure after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

A comprehensive review by an international consortium of scientists has raised serious concerns about the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines’ safety profile.

The review, “N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?” published on Science Direct, delves into the potential implications of a vaccine ingredient—N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ)—that may play a role in immune suppression and cancer proliferation.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a recent report published by the American Cancer Society predicted that new cancer cases are expected to reach a new high in 2024.

The Gateway Pundit also reported the case of Dr. Michael Goldman, a Belgian pro-COVID vaccine doctor and a professor at the Free University of Brussels, Belgium, specializing in internal medicine and immunology, where he suggested that the mRNA vaccine might worsen lymphoma cancer.

Vaccine pusher Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator who destroyed the country along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, suggests that thousands of Americans could be suffering from vaccine-related injuries due to the experimental COVID-19 shots.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), came forward with serious allegations against health agencies, claiming they suppressed information about significant side effects of COVID-19 vaccines in younger populations.

Dr. Angus Dalgleish, a renowned oncologist practicing in the UK, recently wrote an open letter to the editor-in-chief of the medical journal The BMJ, urging the journal to “make valid informed consent for COVID vaccination a priority topic” because cancers and other diseases are rapidly progressing among “boosted” people.

During a massive protest in Japan against the WHO, Kazuhiro Haraguchi, Japan’s former interior minister, apologized for the many deaths and injuries among the vaccinated population.

Haraguchi recently said publically to those gathered, “You were right, vaccines are killing millions of our loved ones. As a member of the Japanese legislature, I would like to apologize to all of you, to each and every one of you. So many people died. This shouldn’t have happened.”

JUST IN World’s Biggest Protest against the WHO starts in Japan with Former Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications and current House of Representative Kazuhiro Haraguchi kicking it off! “As a member of the National Diet(national legislature of… pic.twitter.com/6o1sbxHjS9 — aussie17 (@_aussie17) May 31, 2024

And just this week The Telegraph reported the link between excess deaths and the COVID jab.

Instead of addressing concerns, however, Ghebreyesus and the WHO focus on smearing and silencing dissent.

Watch (comments on 'anti-vaxxers' begins at 9:15)