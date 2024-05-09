“Scarf Lady” Dr. Deborah Birx Now Says Thousands of Americans Could Be Vaccine Injured by the COVID Shot (VIDEO)

Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator who destroyed the country along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, suggested that thousands of Americans could be suffering from vaccine-related injuries due to the experimental COVID-19 shots.

Cuomo opened the discussion with Birx by addressing AstraZeneca’s withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. market.

“Doc, AstraZeneca made a headline today, pulling the vaccine. They say it’s because the demand curve isn’t there anymore. Others suggest it’s due to the inferiority of their product. What’s your take?”

“They were very effective for what they were supposed to be used for, which was preventing severe disease and hospitalization or deaths. That’s what the vaccines were studied to do in this country, and that’s what they did,” Birx answered.

This is a blatant lie. The COVID-19 vaccines were initially presented to the public as a way to provide immunity and stop the spread of the virus. However, as vaccinated individuals continued to contract COVID-19, it became apparent that the vaccines weren’t producing immunity as expected.

In September 2021, almost a year after Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval, the CDC altered its definition of vaccines and vaccination.

At the time the Covid-19 vaccines were developed and studied, the definition of vaccines was clear. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a vaccine was defined as “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease.” Vaccination was defined as “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.”

Rather than admit the Covid vaccine is not working as advertised, CDC took a page out of Orwell’s 1984 and opted for new spin language.

The new definition of a vaccine is “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.”

Note the subtle but important change. Instead of “PRODUCING IMMUNITY” the new definition moves the goal posts and states that their pseudo vaccine “STIMULATES THE BODY’S IMMUNE RESPONSE.”

When Cuomo questioned whether there was reluctance to acknowledge vaccine injuries due to fear of damaging public trust, Birx responded, “That’s why we need all the people to come forward that have had reactions because I’m not sure all of them have been reported. Do I think it’s millions? No. Could it be thousands? Yes.”

“You and I both remember what happened during HIV. Hiv had a lot of misinformation, a lot of confusion, and it’s like we didn’t learn from that,” Birx added.

Dr. Birx seems to overlook the actions of her colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci, during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

At that time, Dr. Fauci made public claims that suggested children could contract AIDS through casual contact, a statement that significantly heightened public fear and stigma towards the gay community and those suffering from the disease. Moreover, Dr. Fauci has been accused of withholding effective treatments from AIDS patients as thousands died, focusing instead on the pursuit of a vaccine that never materialized.

WATCH: