Cancer Cases Expected to Hit Record High in 2024… What Changed?

A recent report published by the American Cancer Society predicted that new cancer cases are expected to reach a new high in 2024. Over 2 million new cases of cancer are expected.

Cancer incidence has been rising for six of the most common cancers: breast, prostate, endometrial, pancreatic, kidney, and melanoma.

As Leo Hohmann reported earlier.

The Wall Street Journal reports that doctors are baffled by the sudden rise in cancer among young people.

The Journal writes:

“Cancer is hitting more young people in the U.S. and around the globe, baffling doctors. Diagnosis rates in the U.S. rose in 2019 to 107.8 cases per 100,000 people under 50, up 12.8% from 95.6 in 2000, federal data show. A study in BMJ Oncology last year reported a sharp global rise in cancers in people under 50, with the highest rates in North America, Australia and Western Europe.”

As Leo mentioned in his report on The Gateway Pundit, the word “vaccine” appears nowhere in the article. It mindlessly goes on to say that doctors are “racing to figure out what is making them sick, and how to identify young people who are at high risk. They suspect that changes in the way we live—less physical activity, more ultra-processed foods, new toxins—have raised the risk for younger generations.”

Maybe doctors should start focusing on the obvious.

Marina Zhang at The Epoch Times reported: