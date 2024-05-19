Ex-CDC Director Admits ‘Significant Side Effects’ of COVID Vaccines in Young Healthy People — Calls for Independent Review Similar to 9/11 Commission (VIDEO)

Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has come forward with serious allegations against health agencies, claiming they suppressed information about significant side effects of COVID-19 vaccines in younger populations.

According to Dr. Redfield, the potential risks associated with the vaccines were deliberately downplayed, which has led to severe health complications for some individuals.

During a televised discussion with Chris Cuomo, a COVID vaccine-injured himself, Dr. Redfield expressed his concerns about the lack of transparency from major public health institutions such as the NIH, FDA, and CDC.

Dr. Redfield suggested the establishment of an independent review commission, akin to the post-9/11 commission, to thoroughly investigate the decisions made during the pandemic across both the previous and current administrations.

Cuomo: “I mean, the question is, what could we be doing about it? Do you believe that we should have a review commission, a la the 9/11 Commission, not sitting Congressional members, who take a look at all the decisions made during the pandemic for both administrations to see what was right, what was wrong, and what needs to be different?’ Redfield: “You know, Chris, I think it would be useful. The reason I say that is there’s been so much credibility lost in the public science groups, NIH, FDA, CDC, because I think there was a lack of really just transparency. One of the things I used to tell my colleagues, “Don’t be afraid to say you don’t know the answer.” And all too often, people would make up the answer. “And as you know, those of us that tried to suggest there may be significant side effects from vaccines, we, like with the rest of your show that you had early on, we got canceled because no one wanted to talk about the potential that there was a problem from the vaccines because they were afraid that that would cause people not to want to get vaccinated. “The reality is, I was part of Warfree; these are important vaccines. We saved a lot of lives. They’re important for the most vulnerable people, those over 60, 65 years of age. They really aren’t that critical for those that are under 50 or younger. But those vaccines saved a lot of lives. But we have to be honest, some people got significant side effects from the vaccine.'”‘I have a number of people that are quite ill, and they never had COVID, but they are ill from the vaccine, and we just have to acknowledge that.'”

Earlier this month, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials found evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines caused multiple deaths before claiming that there was no evidence linking the vaccines to any deaths. However, the CDC hides this key information from the public.

The US public health regime and the bootlicking media have been routinely downplaying the risk of developing myocarditis after taking the vaccine, calling the occurrence “mild” and “rare,” and systematically burying any evidence to the contrary.

According to the documents obtained by The Epoch Times, CDC employees conducted investigations into reported post-vaccination deaths, particularly focusing on cases involving myocarditis, a known side effect of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Their findings, spanning the end of 2021, highlighted instances where myocarditis was listed on death certificates and in autopsies for some individuals who had received the vaccines. In some cases, myocarditis was even attributed directly to vaccination.

The file also showed instances where deaths met the CDC’s definition for myocarditis, with symptoms appearing within 42 days of vaccination and no virus-related symptoms present.

Despite these findings, the CDC maintained that it had seen no signs linking the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines to any deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

In 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported that CDC officials admitted the agency had withheld critical COVID information from the public, including data about breakthrough infections, over fears of 'vaccine hesitancy.

Throughout the pandemic, the CDC has diligently maintained a running tally of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for the public to view – you know, all of the numbers that make up the majority of virus fear porn.

But that information amounts to just a fraction of the data that has been collected by the agency.

Within the data that has been withheld by the CDC are detailed information about breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, which the agency has been collecting since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, according to officials who spoke to the NYT.

So much for the bogus lie that has been pushed by public health officials for months, claiming that breakthrough infections weren’t being tracked at all. The medical elites just decided to hide the data because it didn’t fit the approved narrative, and, naturally, blamed the potential for ‘misinformation’ as justification for the coverup.

