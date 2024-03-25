FDA Admits COVID Vaccine Leads to ‘Significiantly Elevated’ Risk of Seizure in Toddlers

Toddlers and young children are at a “significantly elevated” risk of seizure after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest research by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Researchers found that children experienced a 2.5-fold increase in febrile seizures within 24 hours of receiving a Moderna shot compared to the same children between eight to 63 days post-vaccination. There were 88 febrile seizures after the Pfizer vaccination among the study group.

The report states:

In this self-controlled case series that included participants aged 2-5 years from three commercial insurance databases, the incidence rate ratio of febrile seizures was significantly elevated in the 0-1 days following mRNA-1273 administration. Absolute risk was small. The incidence of febrile seizures was elevated immediately following vaccination with the monovalent mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 2-5 years. Based on the current body of evidence, the safety profile of monovalent mRNA vaccines remains favorable for use in young children.

The findings raise further concerns about the various vaccines, which have led to a variety of serious side effects despite being touted by the medical establishment as “safe and effective.”

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added the COVID-19 vaccine to the routine immunization schedule for both children and adolescents, meaning it will delivered to millions of children and young people. It is commonly accepted that COVID-19 does not pose a significant threat to young people.

Unlike most vaccines, the COVID-19 shots did not prevent transmission, meaning the virus continued to spread despite many people receiving multiple shots. Pharmaceutical firms such as Pfizer and Moderna insisted that it was successful in preventing serious illness.

Meanwhile, the Biden regime and many other governments around the world used it as an opportunity to fire those who refused to get the vaccine from public sector jobs and participating in normal life.

Earlier this month, the CDC downgraded the severity of the COVID-19 to the same status as the flu, calling for a “unified approach” to treating such conditions. However, it still urged members of the public to carry on getting vaccinated and boosted to prevent “serious illness, hospitalization and death.”