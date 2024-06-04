BREAKING: UK’s Telegraph Comes Clean – Front Page Headline Reads “Covid Jabs May Be to Blame for Increase in Excess Deaths”



The fake news is finally coming clean.

The UK Telegraph published a report on its front page titled, “Covid vaccines may have helped fuel rise in excess deaths.”

Of course, The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on this since 2021. And we were censored and silenced by big Tech and smeared by the fake “fact-checkers” for daring to report this truth.

BREAKING FRONT PAGE TELEGRAPH ‘Covid jab may have led to rise in excess deaths’ FINALLY mainstream media acknowledgement in U.K. We did it pic.twitter.com/IohpKStw1V — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) June 4, 2024

Via The Telegraph.

Covid vaccines could be partly to blame for the rise in excess deaths since the pandemic, scientists have suggested. Researchers from The Netherlands analysed data from 47 Western countries and discovered there had been more than three million excess deaths since 2020, with the trend continuing despite the rollout of vaccines and containment measures. They said the “unprecedented” figures “raised serious concerns” and called on governments to fully investigate the underlying causes, including possible vaccine harms. Writing in the BMJ Public Health, the authors from Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, said: “Although Covid-19 vaccines were provided to guard civilians from suffering morbidity and mortality by the Covid-19 virus, suspected adverse events have been documented as well. “Both medical professionals and citizens have reported serious injuries and deaths following vaccination to various official databases in the Western World.” They added: “During the pandemic, it was emphasised by politicians and the media on a daily basis that every Covid-19 death mattered and every life deserved protection through containment measures and Covid-19 vaccines. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the same moral should apply.”

The Gateway Pundit was reporting on the excess deaths following the COVID jabs since early 2021. Throughout 2021 TGP reported on the spike in thousands of vaccine deaths that were reported on the CDC-linked VAERS website.

According to fake news Wikipedia, the British anti-disinformation organization Logically found that 30% of referral traffic to OpenVAERS, a website which promotes misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, came from The Gateway Pundit.

We warned the world. And we were attacked for it by the fake news.

These demons can now roast in hell for their lies to the public. Too bad this article was not published on Monday before Dr. Fauci's testimony before Congress.