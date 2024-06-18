“These Are Shameless Liars” – President Trump Comments on Biden Wandering Off at G7, Being Pulled Off Stage by Obama, and Claiming Videos Were Faked (VIDEO)

President Trump on Tuesday opened his rally in Racine, Wisconsin, commenting on Biden’s confused wandering away from world leaders at the G7 summit and the controversy centering around a video clip that went viral, depicting Biden being led offstage by Barack Obama after freezing up at a Democratic fundraiser.
Joe Biden had a disastrous trip to Europe last week after wandering off during G7 parachuting displays andhead-bumping Pope Francis.
The Biden camp is in full-blown panic mode after these videos of Biden went viral.
The Gateway Pundit reported that Biden campaign spox Adrienne Elrod called the viral video of Joe Biden wandering off at the G7 “disinformation” and demanded that “social media platforms” censor it.
Of course, Joe Biden wants to censor and silence conservative media.
Joe Biden counted on social media to censor Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell in October 2020 shortly before the presidential election.
Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported, during a press conference, DEI White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at conservative media outlets for circulating videos of Biden being pulled off the stage by his handler-in-chief, Barack Obama. She described the unedited clips as “a cheap fake video done in bad faith.”
White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates defended Biden on Sunday in comments that attacked the New York Post and other conservative websites for its reporting on the incident.
“Fresh off being fact checked by at least 6 mainstream outlets for lying about @POTUS with cheap fakes, Rupert Murdoch’s sad little super pac, the New York Post, is back to disrespecting it’s readers & itself once again. Their ethical standards could deal with a little unfreezing,” he wrote.
“By pretending the President taking in an applauding crowd for a few seconds is somehow wrong, all they’re really admitting is – once again – is they can’t take on the leadership that’s fueling the strongest economic growth in the world & bringing violent crime to a 50 year low.”
President Trump told the crowd on Tuesday, "Joe Biden is humiliating our country on the world stage" and slammed Biden's team for calling the real videos of his mental freefall fakes. "He's blaming it now on AI," Trump said before adding "he doesn't know what AI is, but that's okay."
President Trump also slammed the Fake News Media, calling them "shameless liars" for covering up Biden's cognitive decline and claiming the videos were faked. "With me, they take a good speech and they make it look as bad as possible. With him, they take the worst speech you've ever heard, and they try and make him look like semi-normal," Trump added.
He continued, "They're the Russia Russia, Russia people, the laptop from hell people, the 51 intelligence agent people. They're the people that said all sorts of lies about military, about our great military. They’d make up stories about our military. It's disgraceful what they can do, and they're so destructive to our country."
Watch below:
Trump: They have a candidate that has no clue, doesn't know where he is, and all they can do is lie.
Joe Biden is humiliating our country on the world stage. He's actually humilliating us. you saw what happened this weekend. It's turning the United States into a total joke all over the world. First, he wandered off the G7 in Europe stage. He looked like he didn't know where the hell he was, but he didn't know where he was. He's blaming it now on AI! He's saying— he doesn't know what AI is, but that's okay.
No, they're saying the media is manipulative. Oh, he's saying the media is manipulating now? On that one, I have to stick up for the media, I have to tell you. He said the media is manipulating the pictures of him constantly not knowing where the hell he is. They're doing just the opposite. They're making him look better. At the G7 in Europe, he had to be rescued by other world leaders, they had to pull him back, then he bizarrely put his face or the Pope's forehead. What was that all about? That was weird. Vivek is here. That was weird Vivek.
I don't know. Did you see the Pope? The Pope is like, ‘What's happening?’ The Pope didn't really know what was happening. He said this is strange. Then, he froze during the celebration on the White House lawn. Then, Barack Hussein Obama had to grab his hand and lead him off the stage as though he were a child. I have to tell you, Obama could have handled that different, you know, definitely. He could have done it a little bit softer. He could have done it like, ‘let's go, let's go.’ He did have to grab him and pull up off the stage. But yeah, but he looked good, and I guess that was his primary purpose. He wanted to look good. He could have done a better job. In fact, the Biden people were very upset about that whole incident, but yet to be, yet to be discussed. But crooked Joe and his handlers are insisting he's sharper than ever, and they say the videos of crooked Joe shuffling around are clean fakes. You know what a clean fake is? They're deceptively edited; they say they're deceptively edited, all of the mistakes that he's made, every day. He can't go anywhere without a mistake. Now, if I'm perfect, they say, ‘he made a mistake, he did…’ Perfect, and I don't say clean fakes although they do that, they do that. They're the Fake News; look how many you have out there. They're all over the place.
But with me, they take a good speech and they make it look as bad as possible. With him, they take the worst speech you've ever heard, and they try and make him look like semi-normal. These are shameless liars, who are trying to deceive people, that represent Biden. They're shameless liars. They're the Russia Russia, Russia people, the laptop from hell people, the 51 intelligence agent people. They're the people that said all sorts of lies about military, about our great military. They’d make up stories about our military. It's disgraceful what they can do, and they're so destructive to our country. They're the people that really destroy everything that they touch. That's why this November, the people of Wisconsin are going to tell crooked Joe Biden— remember The Apprentice: You're fired! You've done a horrible job. You've done a horrible, horrible job.