“These Are Shameless Liars” – President Trump Comments on Biden Wandering Off at G7, Being Pulled Off Stage by Obama, and Claiming Videos Were Faked (VIDEO)

President Trump on Tuesday opened his rally in Racine, Wisconsin, commenting on Biden’s confused wandering away from world leaders at the G7 summit and the controversy centering around a video clip that went viral, depicting Biden being led offstage by Barack Obama after freezing up at a Democratic fundraiser.

Joe Biden had a disastrous trip to Europe last week after wandering off during G7 parachuting displays andhead-bumping Pope Francis.

The Biden camp is in full-blown panic mode after these videos of Biden went viral.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Biden campaign spox Adrienne Elrod called the viral video of Joe Biden wandering off at the G7 “disinformation” and demanded that “social media platforms” censor it.

Of course, Joe Biden wants to censor and silence conservative media.

Joe Biden counted on social media to censor Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell in October 2020 shortly before the presidential election.

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported, during a press conference, DEI White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at conservative media outlets for circulating videos of Biden being pulled off the stage by his handler-in-chief, Barack Obama. She described the unedited clips as “a cheap fake video done in bad faith.”

White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates defended Biden on Sunday in comments that attacked the New York Post and other conservative websites for its reporting on the incident.

“Fresh off being fact checked by at least 6 mainstream outlets for lying about @POTUS with cheap fakes, Rupert Murdoch’s sad little super pac, the New York Post, is back to disrespecting it’s readers & itself once again. Their ethical standards could deal with a little unfreezing,” he wrote.

“By pretending the President taking in an applauding crowd for a few seconds is somehow wrong, all they’re really admitting is – once again – is they can’t take on the leadership that’s fueling the strongest economic growth in the world & bringing violent crime to a 50 year low.”

President Trump told the crowd on Tuesday, "Joe Biden is humiliating our country on the world stage" and slammed Biden's team for calling the real videos of his mental freefall fakes. "He's blaming it now on AI," Trump said before adding "he doesn't know what AI is, but that's okay."

President Trump also slammed the Fake News Media, calling them "shameless liars" for covering up Biden's cognitive decline and claiming the videos were faked. "With me, they take a good speech and they make it look as bad as possible. With him, they take the worst speech you've ever heard, and they try and make him look like semi-normal," Trump added.

He continued, "They're the Russia Russia, Russia people, the laptop from hell people, the 51 intelligence agent people. They're the people that said all sorts of lies about military, about our great military. They’d make up stories about our military. It's disgraceful what they can do, and they're so destructive to our country."

