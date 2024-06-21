President Trump to Rally in Philadelphia TOMORROW Following Biden’s Disastrous “Rally” Last Month

President Trump will return to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, tomorrow and deliver remarks on Biden’s failed economy and his pro-criminal and illegal immigrant policies.

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, ICE officials in several Democrat-run sanctuary cities, including Philadelphia, arrested six individuals from Tajikistan in a sting operation over the last week after the FBI contacted the agency to warn it.

Register for tickets to the rally here!

This comes after Biden’s pathetic so-called rally last month at a k-12 school in deep blue Philly, where elementary or middle school-aged children were being shuttled into the rally to fill space. The event opened with a person dancing in an Elmo costume. What a joke!

The Gateway Pundit reported that Joe “You Aint Black” Biden made a pitch to black voters in Philadelphia and announced a “Black Voters for Biden-Harris” initiative. Ahead of the event, The Biden campaign accused Donald Trump of “running on an anti-Black agenda.”

After starting the rally nearly an hour late, Biden’s brain malfunctioned, and he began speaking gibberish to a few people crammed into the corner of the gym. Biden later slurred again through dishonest remarks and made bizarre claims at the South Restaurant and Jazz Club, a local business in Philadelphia.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump trolled Biden’s joke of a rally and the fact that he loaded the gym with young children, commenting, “Only the 39 Kids that had to be there showed up!”

Per Trump's campaign website:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a Rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT. President Trump will highlight how Biden’s weak presidency is devastating American families, which is why only 34 percent of Pennsylvanians approve of the job Joe Biden is doing. The great people of Pennsylvania are feeling the effects of Biden’s failed policies where it hurts the most – their wallets. Life is excruciatingly expensive under Joe Biden, with prices spiking more than 17% since Biden took office. Run-away inflation caused by Bidenomics is costing the average family in Pennsylvania nearly $1,000 per month. Under Joe Biden it has become too expensive for families to pay for basic expenses and has made home buying unreachable for many Americans as the median home price jumped 31 percent in the last three years. Not only are the people of Pennsylvania hurting financially, but Biden’s pro-criminal and open birder polices are putting families in harms way. Last year Pennsylvania experienced a surge in crime with a record 512 homicides, the highest in at least six decades. Failed Joe Biden has done nothing to solve the crime wave but instead chose to surround himself with “defund the police” supporters. President Donald Trump loves the people of Pennsylvania. President Trump will ease the financial pressures placed on households and re-establish law and order in Pennsylvania! We can Make America Great Again by tackling lawlessness head-on, ceasing the endless flow of illegal immigrants across our southern border, and reversing the detrimental effects inflation by restoring America’s wealth. Date and Time Saturday, June 22, 2024

7:00 PM EDT Venue The Liacouras Center 1776 North Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19121 Timeline of Events 3:00PM – Doors Open 7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks General Admission Tickets REGISTER HERE

President Trump will first make another stop in Washington, DC, earlier in the day to deliver a keynote speech at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, during the president's last visit to Philly, he unveiled his new line of sneakers at Sneaker Con to a crowd of sneakerheads who broke out chanting, “F**k Joe Biden!”

WATCH:

Stay tuned to our webpage for the live video of President Trump's MAGA rally in Philly and his speech in Washington, DC!