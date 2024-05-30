“Only The 39 Kids That Had to be There Showed Up!” – President Trump Roasts Joe Biden’s Little League Rally in Deep Blue Philly

Joe Biden’s mini town hall-sized rally in Philadelphia on Wednesday showed how little support he has in America’s bluest areas.

President Trump, on the other hand, last week held a massive rally in the Bronx, where thousands of Black voters and citizens in Democrat-run New York’s bluest borough turned out to see President Trump. Trump would likely do even better in Philly.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe “You Aint Black” Biden made a pitch to black voters in Philadelphia this afternoon and announced a “Black Voters for Biden-Harris” initiative. Ahead of the event, The Biden campaign accused Donald Trump of “running on an anti-Black agenda.”

It can be recalled that racist Joe Biden was close to KKK Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd and even attended his funeral. And don’t forget about Joe Biden’s famous 1993 speech when he called blacks “predators.”

This comes as a Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Siena College poll earlier this month shows Biden losing support among young, Black, and Hispanic voters and losing by 3% in Pennsylvania. Per the New York Times, “Nearly 70 percent of voters say that the country’s political and economic systems need major changes — or even to be torn down entirely” in the six battleground states polled.

Of course, nobody cared that Joe Biden was in Philly on Wednesday.

It could have been worse, but the Biden/Harris team filled the school gym with school attendees who won't even be able to vote this election. It looked more like a Little League sign-up than a political campaign rally.

A few rows of people were crammed into the corner of the gym.

For reference, here is a side-by-side of a Trump rally in Pennsylvania versus a Biden rally:

When President Trump goes to Pennsylvania, thousands of people show up. Today, Crooked @JoeBiden went to Pennsylvania and couldn't fill half of a gymnasium. pic.twitter.com/8jx6vizM2R — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 29, 2024

Biden’s speech was a total disaster.

First, Biden opened his event with a marching band featuring a person dancing in an Elmo costume.

Then, after starting the rally nearly an hour late, Biden's brain malfunctioned, and he began speaking gibberish.

At the end of his speech, Biden seemingly almost got lost until Kamala Harris grabbed his hand, then he went off-script and spoke more gibberish. Biden tried to speak into the dead microphone, but it failed the first time:

This is why Biden is working to lock up his main political opponent, Donald Trump.

President Trump trolled Biden's joke of a rally and the fact that he loaded the gym with young children earlier.