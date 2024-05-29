“You Ain’t Black” Biden Camp Accuses Trump of ‘Anti-Black Agenda’ Ahead of Desperate Stop in Philly Today – CBS Philadelphia: Majority of Pennsylvania Voters Say They Would Be Financially Better Off With Trump (VIDEO)

The Biden campaign accused Donald Trump of “running on an anti-Black agenda” as Joe “you ain’t black” Biden gears up to announce a “Black Voters for Biden-Harris” initiative in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this afternoon.

This comes after Trump’s massive rally in the Bronx, where thousands of Black voters and citizens in New York’s bluest borough turned out to see President Trump.

It can be recalled that racist Joe Biden was close to KKK Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd and even attended his funeral. And don’t forget about Joe Biden’s famous 1993 speech when he called blacks “predators.”

The Guardian reported,

With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris set to debut their outreach effort to Black voters at a joint rally in Philadelphia today, their re-election campaign accused Donald Trump of merely paying lip service to African Americans. “To no surprise, the Trump campaign has no real outreach or engagement plan to reach Black voters. Unlike our campaign, Trump believes that he does not need to put in any effort to earn the support of Black America,” the Biden-Harris campaign said in a statement that accused Trump of “running on an anti-Black agenda”. “Trump used his time in the Oval Office to make life worse for Black America, and if reelected, he will go to enormous lengths to undermine and hurt Black communities by repealing Obamacare and ripping away health care from millions of Black Americans, continue to divide the nation by emboldening white supremacists, and support policy that works to widen the racial wealth gap. And even if he did have a positive agenda for Black Americans, he doesn’t have the resources or support to tell it.”

Biden will reportedly be greeted by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker shortly before 1 pm ET and travel to Girard College to deliver remarks at 1:30 pm.

This event to woo black voters comes as a Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Siena College poll earlier this month shows Biden losing support among young, Black, and Hispanic voters and losing by 3% in Pennsylvania. Per the New York Times, “Nearly 70 percent of voters say that the country’s political and economic systems need major changes — or even to be torn down entirely” in the six battleground states polled.

Per The Hill, the poll “showed Biden’s support among young voters in the state has slipped since 2020 from 62 percent to 47 percent. And his backing from Black and Hispanic voters has also waned from 71 percent to 57 percent.”

CBS Philadelphia further sounded the alarm, noting, “The majority of people in Pennsylvania said they would be financially better off with Trump back in office.”

Watch below:

Success could hinge on whether black voters get out and vote. Last week, Vice President Harris spoke at the Service Employees International Union’s annual convention here in Philadelphia, and last month, President Biden held an event at the MLK Rec. Center in North Philly. A recent poll by the Philadelphia Inquirer, New York Times, and Siena College, it shows former President Donald Trump leading Biden in Pennsylvania 47% to 44% among registered voters. The economy continues to sway voters, according to polls. The majority of people in Pennsylvania said they would be financially better off with Trump back in office.

The Gateway Pundit reported on recent polling data, causing growing concern for the Democrats, which shows Trump leading Biden in Pennsylvania, a previously solid blue state.

Pennsylvania is an extremely important swing state. It went for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Democrats see it as a must-win state for Biden in 2024, but the recent polls are starting to make them sweat.

Another recent poll from Cook Political Report shows Trump leading in six of seven swing states, with Biden and Trump tied in Wisconsin. Still, Trump leads by two points in Wisconsin in the latest swing state poll by Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Siena College.