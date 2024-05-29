WATCH: Biden Again Claims He Got Involved in The Civil Rights Movement as a Kid… TWICE During Disastrous Stop at Black-Owned Business – Handlers Crank Music to Avoid Questions

Joe Biden on Wednesday stopped at a local black-owned business after delivering remarks to a small crowd at Girard College, an independent boarding school in Philadelphia.

From messaging at his so-called rallies to sticking his thumbs up to stopping at local businesses, he is trying so hard to be Trump. It’s not working!

The Gateway Pundit reported that Joe “You Aint Black” Biden made a pitch to black voters in Philadelphia this afternoon and announced a “Black Voters for Biden-Harris” initiative. Ahead of the event, The Biden campaign accused Donald Trump of “running on an anti-Black agenda.”

It can be recalled that racist Joe Biden was close to KKK Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd and even attended his funeral. And don’t forget about Joe Biden’s famous 1993 speech when he called blacks “predators.”

This comes as a Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Siena College poll earlier this month shows Biden losing support among young, Black, and Hispanic voters and losing by 3% in Pennsylvania. Per the New York Times, “Nearly 70 percent of voters say that the country’s political and economic systems need major changes — or even to be torn down entirely” in the six battleground states polled.

Of course, nobody cared that Joe Biden was in Philly on Wednesday.

Elementary or middle school-aged children from the school were even being shuttled into the rally to fill space.

Still, Biden and Kamala Harris couldn't even fill a gym:

Biden’s speech was a total disaster, and so was his stop at South Restaurant and Jazz Club afterward.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden opened his afternoon event with a marching band featuring a person dancing in an Elmo costume.

Then, after starting the rally nearly an hour late, Biden's brain malfunctioned, and he began speaking gibberish.

At the end of his speech, Biden seemingly almost got lost until Kamala Harris grabbed his hand, then he went off-script and spoke more gibberish. Biden tried to speak into the dead microphone, but it failed the first time:

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden slurred again through remarks at the South Restaurant and Jazz Club and bizarrely claimed, “We’re rebuilding a $60 ZILLION bridge in Baltmur!”

Biden also claimed that he was in Baltimore "the next day" after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed and killed multiple construction workers. Maryland Governor Wes Moore can be seen nodding along as Biden lies about when he visited Baltimore. Biden first visited the site of the bridge collapse on Friday, April 5, over a week after it collapsed on March 26.

Biden then repeated his same old favorite lie that he "got involved as a kid in the civil rights movement":

...Twice:

Of course, this is a lie. Biden admitted he lied about marching in the civil rights movement months after making this false claim in 1987:

