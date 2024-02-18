“Thank You Very Much, That’s Beautiful”- President Trump Calls Screaming Female Supporter on Stage at “Sneaker Con” in Philadelphia – F*ck Joe Biden Chants Break Out (VIDEO)

Credit: @BennyJohnson

As Jim Hoft reported earlier today, President Trump was in Philadelphia took the stage at “Sneaker Con” in Philadelphia this afternoon for a surprise speech at 3 P.M. ET, where he unveiled a new line of sneakers.

These sneakers, which are valued at $399, mark the 45th President’s shocking foray into the fashion industry. You can buy the shoes here.

Before Trump unveiled his sneaker collection, sneaker enthusiasts let him know how they felt on a far more controversial subject: Joe Biden. Unlike other Trump supporters, they did not mince words or speak in code (“Let’s Go, Brandon”).

As the 45th President was taking the stage, ecstatic supporters screamed and chanted U.S.A!  One woman was invited on stage to say a few words.  Then the crowd broke out in chants of “F**k Joe Biden!”

After waiting a few seconds, Trump told the crowd, “Thank you very much, that’s beautiful.”

Trump also brought a female fan up on stage during his speech so she could make her case for his return to the White House. The woman was quite emotional as she made her passionate plea:

We need him! He’s Christian, he’s a good, honest man. They’re after him for no good reason.

Go out and vote for Trump!

The crowd responded to her speech with loud “USA! USA!” chants. Trump then hugged her after she finished.

