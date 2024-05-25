SHOCKING: American Couple MURDERED by Haitian Gangs – CONNECTED to US Government | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.


ARTICLE 1: Missouri State Rep. Ben Baker’s Daughter and Son-in-Law Killed By Gang in Haiti

ARTICLE 2: Biden at Kenya State Dinner: “Jill and I Are Honored to Have You Here and We’re Representing…Including Many Members of the African Diaspora – ONE JUST LEFT – BARACK” (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3:  “Don’t Get it F*cked Up” — Even China Puppet Lebron James Says Caitlin Clark is Being Wronged by WNBA Players (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4:  What is She Wearing? Jill Biden Dons Tacky Blue Sequin Dress For Kenya State Dinner (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: Super Size Me Filmaker Morgan Spurlock Dies at 53

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Thanks for sharing!
