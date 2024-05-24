Super Size Me Filmaker Morgan Spurlock Dies at 53

Morgan Spurlock, the filmmaker of the hit documentary “Super Size Me,” has died at 53.

Spurlock’s family confirmed his death in New York on Thursday following a private health battle with an unspecified form of cancer.

There is no information on when Spurlock was diagnosed. At the time of his death, Spurlock had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for his cancer, according to Daily Mail.

His brother Craig Spurlock told the press, “The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man.”

Morgan Spurlock rose to fame after releasing the hit documentary film Super Size Me, a documentary of him eating McDonald’s food for 30 days in a row for every meal.

At the end of the documentary, Spurlock revealed he gained 24.5 pounds, increased his body mass by 13%, increased his cholesterol, and experienced sexual dysfunction.

Per ABC News:

Morgan Spurlock, the filmmaker behind the award-winning documentary “Super Size Me,” died from cancer complications, his family announced on Friday. “Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity,” his brother, Craig Spurlock, said in a statement. “The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man.” Spurlock died Thursday, according to his family. He was 53 years old. The documentarian and director from West Virginia famously ate fast food for 30 days to create his hit 2004 film, during which Spurlock claimed to only consume McDonald’s menu items for all three meals, which highlighted the radical impact that diet had on his physical and psychological health.

In 2017, Spurlock released a new film, “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!”

In the film, Spurlock exposed the fast food industry’s tactics of branding its products as healthy when they lack nutrients.

