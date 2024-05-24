“Don’t Get it F*cked Up” — Even China Puppet Lebron James Says Caitlin Clark is Being Wronged by WNBA Players (VIDEO)

Even China puppet LeBron James couldn’t stay silent on the apparent mistreatment of WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.

On the “Mind the Game Pod” with JJ Redick, James didn’t mince words about the rookie sensation from the Indiana Fever, who has faced nothing short of a cold shoulder from the WNBA players.

The National Women’s Basketball League was blessed when the best player in history ended her career at Iowa, breaking virtually every scoring and assist record in NCAA women’s basketball history.

Caitlin Clark, despite breaking NCAA scoring records and setting herself up as the greatest to ever play women’s basketball, one would expect her entry into the WNBA to be celebrated. Instead, it seems envy and bitterness are the welcome mats laid out by her fellow players.

American sports columnist and former football player Jason Whitlock warned about the attacks Clark would receive for being white, Christian, and straight. He predicted, “She’s going to walk into an extremely hostile environment.”

And he is right. Ayesha Wilson for the Las Vegas Aces implied that race played a role in the industry’s reception of talents like herself compared to newcomers like Clark.

“I think a lot of people may say it’s not about Black and white, but to me, it is,” she told the AP.

“It really is because you can be top notch at what you are as a Black woman, but yet maybe that’s something that people don’t want to see.”

This sentiment was echoed by ex-ESPN host Jemele Hill, who controversially suggested that Clark’s race and sexuality have contributed to her popularity.

“We would all be very naive if we didn’t say race and her sexuality played a role in her popularity,” the host of the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast and ex-ESPN personality said.

“While so many people are happy for Caitlin’s success — including the players; this has had such an enormous impact on the game — there is a part of it that is a little problematic because of what it says about the worth and the marketability of the players who are already there.”

In his conversation with Redick, LeBron James took a surprising stand in defending WNBA newcomer Caitlin Clark against the unjust treatment by veteran players.

“The one thing that I love that she’s bringing to her sport is that more people want to watch, more people want to tune in. I saw for the first time that they had a chartered plane, for the first time in their league history. They flew private. That should be celebrated in its own right. For anyone that’s in sports, who has flown commercial or charter, that should be celebrated. It’s because of Caitlin Clark. Don’t get it twisted. Don’t get it f—ked up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA,” said James.

James then attacked Indiana Fever’s coach Christie Sides.

“People need to realize the Indiana Fever, this is the second year in a row they had the number one pick. Do you all know what that mean? That means they’re not that good. They had back-to-back years as the number one pick,” James said.

“I am a realist. Because not only are people just crazy about why she should be doing this, and they should be doing that, but also, if she’s so great, remember—it’s still a team game, people. It is still a team game. But I’m rooting for Caitlyn because I’ve been in that seat before. I’ve walked that road before. I hope she kills it. I hope Aliyah Boston does amazing. I hope they do great,” he added.

WATCH: