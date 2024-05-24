Biden at Kenya State Dinner: “Jill and I Are Honored to Have You Here and We’re Representing…Including Many Members of the African Diaspora – ONE JUST LEFT – BARACK” (VIDEO)

Well, this was awkward.

Joe and Jill Biden hosted President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto of Kenya for a State Dinner Thursday evening.

Three US Presidents were together at the same dinner Thursday evening.

The Clintons arrived at the White House.

Always good to see President and Secretary Clinton back at the White House! pic.twitter.com/9K7U6GlSRM — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 23, 2024

Barack Obama also made a surprise appearance.

@BarackObama is in the house tonight for the State Dinner for Kenya! Three presidents tonight under one roof! Not bad! pic.twitter.com/kyK8OQ4Epd — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 24, 2024

Joe Biden slurred through remarks at the dinner.

At one point Joe Biden said Barack Obama is a member of the African diaspora.

“Jill and I are honored to have you here and we’re representing, including many members of the African diaspora. One just left — Barack,” Biden said.

The attendees sat there in shock for a few seconds before erupting in laughter.

WATCH: