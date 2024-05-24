Biden at Kenya State Dinner: “Jill and I Are Honored to Have You Here and We’re Representing…Including Many Members of the African Diaspora – ONE JUST LEFT – BARACK” (VIDEO)

Well, this was awkward.

Joe and Jill Biden hosted President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto of Kenya for a State Dinner Thursday evening.

Three US Presidents were together at the same dinner Thursday evening.

The Clintons arrived at the White House.

Barack Obama also made a surprise appearance.

Joe Biden slurred through remarks at the dinner.

At one point Joe Biden said Barack Obama is a member of the African diaspora.

“Jill and I are honored to have you here and we’re representing, including many members of the African diaspora. One just left — Barack,” Biden said.

The attendees sat there in shock for a few seconds before erupting in laughter.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

