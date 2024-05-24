What is She Wearing? Jill Biden Dons Tacky Blue Sequin Dress For Kenya State Dinner (VIDEO)

by

Joe and Jill Biden hosted President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto of Kenya for a State Dinner Thursday evening.

The Kenyan president arrived at the White House on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

The greeting ceremony on the South Lawn earlier Thursday was a disaster. Biden struggled with simple directions and could barely walk.

Later Thursday evening Jill and Joe hosted the Kenyan president for an entertainment reception on the South Lawn.

Jill Biden donned an ill-fitting tacky blue sequin dress to the State Dinner.

WATCH:

Joe Biden’s embattled son Hunter attended the State Dinner as well.

Barack Obama also made a surprise appearance.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.