What is She Wearing? Jill Biden Dons Tacky Blue Sequin Dress For Kenya State Dinner (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden hosted President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto of Kenya for a State Dinner Thursday evening.

The Kenyan president arrived at the White House on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

The greeting ceremony on the South Lawn earlier Thursday was a disaster. Biden struggled with simple directions and could barely walk.

Later Thursday evening Jill and Joe hosted the Kenyan president for an entertainment reception on the South Lawn.

Jill Biden donned an ill-fitting tacky blue sequin dress to the State Dinner.

WATCH:

US President Joe Biden, hosts President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto for State dinner at the White House pic.twitter.com/yuu9rf2QdP — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 24, 2024

Joe Biden’s embattled son Hunter attended the State Dinner as well.

Great to see Hunter Biden at tonight’s State Dinner at the White House. Despite everything Republicans have put him through, nothing can come between Hunter and his dad. The Biden family stands strong. pic.twitter.com/WFfLVnjzcD — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 24, 2024

Barack Obama also made a surprise appearance.