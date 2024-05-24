Missouri State Rep. Ben Baker’s Daughter and Son-in-Law Killed By Gang in Haiti

Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker’s daughter and son-in-law were fatally shot by gang members in Haiti while serving as missionaries.

Baker’s daughter, Natalie, and her husband, Davy Lloyd, were living in Haiti and serving as full-time missionaries when they were fatally attacked on Thursday.

Baker announced the tragic news in a post on Facebook.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces,” Baker began. “I’ve never felt this kind of pain. Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full time missionaries in Haiti. They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now.”

The New York Post reports that Natalie and Davy were with Missions in Haiti Inc., founded by Davy’s parents, David and Alicia Lloyd, in 2000.

Missions in Haiti Inc. detailed the attack in a post on Facebook:

This evening when Davy, Natalie and the kids were coming out of Youth at the church they were ambushed by a gang of 3 trucks full of guys. Davy was taken to the house tied up and beat. The gang then took our trucks and loaded everything up they wanted and left.

“Another gang came after to see what was going on and if they could help, so they say,” the organization continued. “No one understood what they were doing, not sure what took place but one was shot and killed and now this gang went into full attack mode.”

“Davy, Natalie and Jude was in my house at the end of the property using the star link internet to call me,” the post continued. “So they are holed up in there, the gangs has shot all the windows out of the house and continue to shoot. Their lives are in danger. I have been trying all my contacts to get a police armored car there to evacuate them out to safety but can’t get anyone to do. I also am trying to negotiate with the gang so how much $ to stand down and let them leave and get to safety. PLEASE PRAY- Going to be a long night. The phones have all died I can’t get a hold of anybody for the past several hours now to know what was going on.”

Two hours later, the organization posted an update that read, “Davy and Natalie and Jude were shot and killed by the gang about 9 o’clock this evening. We all are devastated.”

News of the murders was shared by former President Donald Trump, who called for the killers to be found.

“God bless Davy and Natalie. Such a tragedy. Haiti is totally out of control. Find the killers NOW!!!” Trump wrote.