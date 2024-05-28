REPORT: Secret Service Has Met With Local Jail Officials to Discuss Preparations for President Trump to Go Behind Bars

A possibly disturbing development has unfolded, leading many to believe the fix is already in for a Trump conviction or imprisonment.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, corrupt judge Juan Merchan has kept President Trump sidelined for a large chunk of the 2024 Presidential campaign while violating his First Amendment rights.

Trump has been charged with 34 felony “falsification of business records.” He was penalized for every payment he allegedly made to his former lawyer and pathological liar, Michael Cohen, regarding Cohen paying off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

The prosecution has not proven Trump committed any of these crimes or even had an affair; he will likely be found guilty anyway, given the rigged jury.

Now, we learn that Secret Service officials have met with jailhouse officials to prepare for President Trump to go to prison.

What is possibly even more alarming is that corrections officers will be responsible for protecting agents assigned to Trump. Recall what that Jeffrey Epstein died under suspicious circumstances after guards were assigned to watch and stop him from getting killed.

This means that Trump being thrown behind bars will put his life at stake, a fever dream for Democrats and Never-Trumpers.

From CBS News:

It’s a possibility that officials in state and federal agencies have begun preparing for, according to a New York corrections source, who said the Secret Service has met with local jail officials. As a former president, Trump is entitled to Secret Service protection for the rest of his life, wherever he happens to be. Behind bars, corrections officers would in turn be responsible for protecting those agents assigned to Trump.

Jim Hoft reported earlier this month that Merchan threatened Trump with prison time after $1,000 fines failed to have any impact.

“I want you to understand that I will (throw you in prison), if necessary and appropriate,” Merchan told Trump.

A Trump conviction and imprisonment would be incredibly profitable for Merchan’s daughter Loren, who has already raised $93 million off of the case. She previously worked for the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020.