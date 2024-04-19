RIGGED COURT: Here’s the FULL List and Details of the NYC Jurors Selected to Serve in President Trump’s Garbage “Hush Money” Trial Including Replacements for the Two Dismissed

All jurors, including the replacements and an alternate have been revealed in President Trump’s “Hush Money” trial.

As Jim Hoft reported, Fox News host Jesse Watters previously revealed seven of the jurors selected to serve in Trump’s “hush money” trial involving porn star Stormy Daniels. Two were dismissed after radical-left Judge Juan Merchan agreed they could not be fair to Trump.

But the jury pool is still tilted far to the left and even includes a woman who has called Trump “very selfish” and “self-serving.”

As Hoft notes, Merchan’s daughter is a top activist for Democrats and Joe Biden campaign. Judge Merchan is pushing charges against Trump that are not a crime. He needs jurors who believe like he does that Trump is guilty of a crime because he is still alive.

Here’s the FULL list of people deciding Trump’s fate. The following information is gathered from both Watters and The Daily Mail, which filled in the final details on the jurors:

The Foreman, juror number one, is an Irish immigrant who works as a salesman from West Harlem. He used to be a waiter, didn’t finish college, and loves the outdoors. He’s married with no kids.

He claims that he receives his news from the liberal New York Times, the Daily Mail, Fox News, and far-left MSNBC. Watters previously noted this was suspicious since he knew no one who watches both MSNBC and Fox News.

Juror Number Two. This is a replacement for one of the dismissed jurors, who admitted yesterday she could not be fair and impartial after being exposed by Watters.

This juror is a man who works as an investment banker, has an MBA in finance, and is similar to a liberal activist to an extent. He also has family members who are lawyers.

While he follows Trump on X/Twitter, he also follows Trump’s disgraced former lawyer Michael Cohen and his podcast and the leftist account Mueller She Wrote, which lionizes corrupt former FBI director Robert Mueller. He also closely follows news on Israel and Ukraine and receives his news from the New York Times.

The man enjoys hiking, music concerts, and exploring New York City in his spare time.

Juror Number Three is an Asian lawyer in his late 20s or 30s and is originally from Oregon. His corporate law firm features DEI on its homepage. He’s single, lives in Chelsea, and claims he’s not very familiar with Trump’s other charges.

He likes to hike and run and receives his news from the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and Google.

Juror Number Four. This is the second replacement. The previous one was dismissed after it was learned he was previously arrested in the 1990s for tearing down Republican campaign signs.

The new juror is a security engineer originally from California who now lives on the Upper West Side. He claims he listens to comedy podcasts and several news organizations, though he declined to go into detail.

His hobbies include “various things,” such as wood and metalworking, but he spends the most time caring for his three children.

Juror Number Five is a black woman in her 20s originally from Harlem who has a Master’s degree and works a teacher. She’s unmarried, has no kids, and lives with her brother. She gets her news from Google and TikTok and listens to the leftist podcast The Breakfast Club.

She was evasive when asked whether she had a strong opinion of Trump. She only said, “There was a divide in the country, and I can’t ignore that.”

Juror Number Six is a recent college graduate in her 20s who works for Woke Disney. She previously made the courtroom laugh because she wanted to know if the trial would be over before September because she’s a bridesmaid at her sister’s wedding. She’s unmarried, has no kids, and likes to dance.

She lives with three roommates and gets her news from leftist outlets like the New York Times, Google, Facebook, and TikTok. But she claims she doesn’t have strong feelings about Trump one way or the other.

Juror Number Seven is a middle-aged, balding white guy with a tan and glasses. He lives on the Upper East Side and is another lawyer whose firm is big into DEI and ESG.

He’s originally from North Carolina, married with two kids, and his wife works at a bank. He gets his news from the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, the Washington Post, and NPR.

Regarding Trump, he said there were policies he agreed with and ones he disagreed with, but he didn’t have any particular opinions of the man personally. He says he is aware of the other lawsuits against Trump.

Juror Number Eight is a retired wealth manager who lives on the Upper East Side. He’s married with children.

His activities include using a flight machine, skiing, yoga, and meditation. His news sources are the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and the BBC.

When asked if he has strong opinions or firmly held beliefs about Trump, he was hesitant. He paused before answering yes but claimed he would be impartial during the trial.

Juror Number Nine is a young white woman who lives on the Upper East Side. She has undergraduate and master’s degrees and works as a speech therapist.

Her hobbies include hanging out with friends, watching TV, eating at restaurants, and going on walks.

She says she doesn’t watch the news too closely but follows liberal news sources such as CNN Five Things, NYTimes Morning, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

The woman says she does not like most of Trump’s politics but asserts she can leave this “at the door” and be “fair and impartial.”

Juror Number 10 is a man who works in e-commerce for an eyewear company. He spends his time outdoors when not working.

The man says he doesn’t follow the news closely but reads the New York Times. He also listens to podcasts on behavioral psychology.

Juror Number 11 is a product development manager who lives in upper Manhattan and has blasted Trump as “very selfish” and “self-serving” but claims she can be impartial.

She pays attention to fashion publications for her job and also “watches” Google. Her hobbies include traveling and eating.

Juror Number 12 is a woman who has worked as a physical therapist for the past fifteen years. She runs, plays tennis, hikes, paddle boards, and listens to live music in her free time.

She receives her news from the New York Times, USAToday, and CNN.

The alternate juror is a woman who works as an investment analyst for an asset manager. In her spare time, she likes to run, hang out with friends and eat food.

She gets her news from the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.