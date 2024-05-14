JUST IN: New York Appeals Court Upholds Merchan’s Gag Order – Claims Crooked Judge “Properly Weighed” Trump’s First Amendment Rights

A New York Appeals court on Tuesday rejected President Trump’s request to lift crooked Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order.

The appeals court said Merchan “properly weighed” Trump’s First Amendment Rights.

Unbelievable!

“We find that Justice Merchan properly weighed petitioner’s First Amendment Rights against the court’s historical commitment to ensuring the fair administration of justice in criminal cases, and the right of persons related or tangentially related to the criminal proceedings from being free from threats, intimidation, harassment, and harm,” according to the order.

The NY appeals court said Trump’s public statements posed a threat to the integrity of the testimony of witnesses.

“Justice Merchan properly determined that petitioner’s public statements posed a significant threat to the integrity of the testimony of witnesses and potential witnesses in this case as well.”

Merchan has trampled all over Trump’s First Amendment rights. Only Trump is gagged. Convicted perjurer Michael Cohen, the so-called ‘star witness’ in the hush money trial, can go on TikTok and trash Trump.

Trump has a gag order on him but Alvin Bragg’s lead witness Michael cohen can go on TikTok and sell t shirts of Trump in jail

pic.twitter.com/uQRQ7numNK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2024

Recall that Judge Merchan expanded his gag order against Trump to bar the former president from criticizing his family members.

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. The media has infantilized 34-year-old Loren Merchan in an effort to attack Trump’s First Amendment-protected speech.

Loren Merchan’s firm, Authentic Campaigns, Inc., has received tens of millions of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

According to The New York Post, Loren Merchan helped Democrats raise $93 million off of her father’s case.

Earlier this month Judge Merchan held Trump in contempt after fining him thousands of dollars for free speech violations.

Merchan also threatened to jail Trump.

Trump blasted Merchan’s gag order on Tuesday morning in remarks outside of the New York courthouse.

“You ask me questions I’m not allowed to respond,” Trump told reporters Tuesday morning. “The gag order has to come off.”