BREAKING: Crooked Leftist Judge Merchan Says $1,000 Speech Fines Against Trump Are Not Working – Finds Trump in Contempt of Court – THREATENS JAIL

Crooked far left Judge Juan Merchan threatened President Trump on Monday with contempt of court violations.

Merchan also threatened to throw President Trump in prison.

Merchan also threatened President Trump’s team with contempt of court for speaking out publicly in his defense.

Democrats hate when conservatives and Trump supporters refute their lies and push back against their lawfare attacks.

Judge Juan Merchan is presiding over former President Donald Trump's felony case in New York.
Judge Juan Merchan, a Democrat donor, is presiding over President Donald Trump’s upcoming criminal case in New York. (@MSNBC / Twitter)

Crooked Judge Merchan still has not allowed the defense team to know the witnesses that will be called before the court.

The far left judge told Trump he has until 2:15 PM today to take down posts on Truth Social.

President Trump again spoke out about Judge Merchan’s daughter who is making millions from the court proceedings in her work in liberal politics.

