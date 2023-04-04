HILLARY’S REVENGE: Trump Indictment Unsealed – 34 Felony Counts Over ‘Hush Payments’ to Two Women – ‘Undermined the 2016 Election’

This is Hillary’s revenge for getting absolutely crushed by Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

The Trump indictment was unsealed on Tuesday during Trump’s arraignment.

Read the indictment here.

Trump was hit with a criminal charge for every payment he made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen in connection with the ‘hush payments’ to the two women.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg went through the Trump Organization’s ledger and charged him down the line per payment to Cohen.

Every single payment to Michael Cohen was made in 2017 while Trump was president.

Trump was placed under arrest ahead of his arraignment after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on junk charges related to ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal.

Trump was charged with 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy.

The indictment said the payments to the two women were to silence them about the affairs ‘in order to avoid those accounts harming his chances of winning the election over Hillary Clinton.’

The prosecutors said Trump’s so-called ‘crimes’ undermined the 2016 election.

So this is about Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton got a slap on the wrist and a small fine for her fake Trump-Russia dossier.

Hillary’s Russia dossier was used to harm Trump’s 2016 campaign and hijack his presidency but she was never indicted.

CNBC reported:

Former President Donald Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy in connection with hush money payments to two women before the 2016 presidential election. The indictment was unsealed in a New York court on Tuesday. The indictment says those payments were intended to suppress the women’s claims that they had sex with Trump, in a bid to keep their stories from affecting Trump’s chances against Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. The charging document was unsealed at his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court, where a prosecutor said Trump’s crimes had undermined the 2016 election.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday.