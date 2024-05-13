JUST IN: House Judiciary Committee Takes Steps to Hold Merrick Garland in Contempt of Congress For Refusing to Hand Over Audio of Biden’s Interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur

Republicans will hold US Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt over the Justice Department’s refusal to hand over audio recordings of Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee on Monday released a report recommending that the full House of Representatives hold Garland in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena.

The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees will meet on Thursday morning to consider a resolution to hold Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

“The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees issued lawful subpoenas to Attorney General Garland for the audio recordings of President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Hur, yet he continues to defy our subpoenas,” House Oversight Chairman James Comer said in a statement Monday. “These audio recordings are important to our investigation of President Biden’s willful retention of classified documents and his fitness to be President of the United States.”

Comer added: “There must be consequences for refusing to comply with lawful congressional subpoenas and we will move to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress.”

#BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan Releases Report Recommending that the House of Representatives Cite AG Merrick Garland for Contempt of Congress Read here: https://t.co/3em14Dby4e — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 13, 2024

House Oversight Chairman James Comer last month released a statement after the DOJ rebuffed his committee’s request for the audio recordings.

“The Biden Administration does not get to determine what Congress needs and does not need for its oversight of the executive branch,” Comer said. “The American people deserve to hear the actual audio of President Biden’s answers to Special Counsel Hur.”

Comer said it is “curious” that the Biden Regime is refusing to release audio of Biden’s interview with Hur after releasing the transcript.

What we do know is that Joe Biden lied about Robert Hur raising the issue about his dead son Beau.

The Justice Department previously defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

According to the transcript, Joe Biden forgot when he was Vice President and couldn’t remember when his son Beau died.

Joe Biden attacked Robert Hur during an impromptu presser in February.

“There is even reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?” Biden previously told reporters in an impromptu White House press conference. “Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn’t any of their damn business.”

What else is Biden lying about? How bad was his memory during the 2-day interview with Robert Hur?

Special Counsel Robert Hur testified before Congress in March on Biden’s interview on his stolen classified documents scandal that spanned two days.

Robert Hur in February released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.



Robert Hur

Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers at the Penn Biden Center. The documents were also easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.

Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

Biden was not charged even though he willfully retained SCIF-designated classified documents and shared material with his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer.

According to Robert Hur, In 2017, Joe Biden read aloud classified passages about meetings in the Situation Room to his ghostwriter “verbatim on at least three occasions” – and Biden still wasn’t charged.

“We also considered whether Mr. Biden willfully disclosed national defense information to his ghostwriter by reading aloud certain classified notebook passages to the ghostwriter nearly verbatim on at least three occasions,” the report read.

Biden wasn’t charged for reading classified information to his ghostwriter because jurors could conclude his actions were “unintentional.”