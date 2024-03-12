LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Special Counsel Robert Hur – Joe Biden “Willfully Retained Classified Materials After the End of His Vice Presidency, as a Private Citizen”

Special Counsel Robert Hur is testifying before Congress today.

Hur was subpoenaed in February to testify before Congress regarding his findings in the Joe Biden classified documents case.

Special Counsel Robert Hur last month released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.

Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers at the Penn Biden Center. The documents were also easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.

Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Here is a transcript of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s opening statement.

Joe Biden forgot when he was Vice President and also couldn’t remember when his son Beau died.

This will not be a good day for Old Joe.

BRUTAL details from the Biden/Hur transcript according to the New York Times: “Mr. Biden particularly fumbled with dates when talking about his son’s death.” “Mr. Biden had several other miscues.” “Mr. Biden repeatedly said he did not recall or know certain details.” — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 12, 2024

Here is the live video stream from Tuesday’s hearing.