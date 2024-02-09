Ghostwriter Deleted Biden Audio Files After Learning About Special Counsel Hur’s Investigation Into Stolen Classified Documents

Special Counsel Robert Hur on Thursday released a 345-page report on Biden’s stolen classified documents investigation.

Biden’s stolen classified documents were scattered all over the place in damaged cardboard boxes and unlocked drawers. The documents were easily accessible in Biden’s Delaware garage and basement den.

And he still wasn’t charged.

According to Robert Hur, In 2017, Joe Biden read aloud classified passages about meetings in the Situation Room to his ghostwriter “verbatim on at least three occasions” – and Biden still wasn’t charged.

“We also considered whether Mr. Biden willfully disclosed national defense information to his ghostwriter by reading aloud certain classified notebook passages to the ghostwriter nearly verbatim on at least three occasions,” the report read.

Biden wasn’t charged for reading classified information to his ghostwriter because jurors could conclude his actions were “unintentional.”

It gets worse….

Joe Biden’s ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer deleted digital audio files of recordings of his conversations with Biden after learning about Special Counsel Robert Hur’s appointment.

According to Hur’s report, Zwonitzer deleted the files before he received a subpoena.

Technicians were able to recover the deleted recordings but Zwonitzer was not charged for deleting the files.

“At some point after learning of Special Counsel Hur’s appointment, Mr. Biden’s ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, deleted digital audio recordings of his conversations with Mr. Biden during the writing of the book Promise Me, Dad. 1:315 The recordings had significant evidentiary value. But Zwonitzer turned over his laptop computer and external hard drive and gave consent for investigators to search the devices. As a result, FBI technicians were able to recover deleted recordings relating to Promise Me, Dad. Zwonitzer kept, and did not delete or attempt to delete, near-verbatim transcripts he made of some of the recordings. He also produced those detailed notes to investigators.” the report read.

According to the report, portions of three of Zwonitzer’s recovered audio files appeared to be missing and a fourth file appeared to have portions overwritten with a separate recording.

Zwonitzer stated that at some point he deleted the audio files subfolder from his laptop and external hard drive. No relevant deleted files were recovered from the laptop. Deleted audio files were recovered from a subfolder on the external hard drive labeled “Audio.” Based on the available evidence from the forensic review, we assess that all deleted audio files were recovered from that subfolder. For three of the recovered files, portions of the audio appeared to be missing, and a fourth file appeared to have portions overwritten with a separate recording. These results are possible when forensic tools are used to recover deleted files. For each of these four incomplete or overwritten files, Zwonitzer produced his corresponding transcripts to investigators. These notes summarized the content of the conversations, two of which were with Mr. Biden and two of which were with Beau Biden’s doctor,” the report read.

The feds declined to charge Zwonitzer.

“After reviewing available facts, analyzing governing law, and considering the Principles of Federal Prosecution, we decline to bring charges against Zwonitzer related to his deletion of the audio recordings. Charges against Zwonitzer are not appropriate both because the available evidence is insufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction, and because, even if the evidence were sufficient, the Principles of Federal Prosecution do not support any charge in these circumstances.” the report read.

A reporter Thursday evening asked Joe Biden why he shared classified information with his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer.

Biden blew a gasket and shouted at the reporter.

“I did not share classified information with my ghostwriter! I did not! I guarantee you I did not!” Biden shouted even though the special counsel said he read aloud classified passages “nearly verbatim” to Zwonitzer on at least three occasions.

Biden denied the special counsel said he shared classified information with his ghostwriter.

WATCH: