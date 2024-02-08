BREAKING: Special Counsel Report Shows Joe Biden Couldn’t Remember When He Was VP “When did I stop being Vice President?”…Couldn’t Remember When His Son Beau Died

Yesterday, Washington Post reporter Matt Viser reported that the special counsel assigned to the case of Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House has determined that Joe Biden carelessly handled classified materials found at his home and former office and shared government secrets with his ghostwriter.

Prosecutors will not pursue criminal charges against the dirtiest “president” in US history.

On Twitter (X), Viser wrote:

BREAKING: Joe Biden carelessly handled classified materials found at his home and former office and shared government secrets with his ghostwriter, but prosecutors decided no chargeable crime was committed.

In other words, in America’s new unjust system of so-called “justice,” prosecutors have decided that no chargeable crime was committed.

The Washington Post reporter also tweeted about what was behind the decision to pretend this discovery of classified documents never happened in Joe’s garage. Apparently, the diminished mental capacity of the most powerful man in the world was a huge factor.

The report said a jury would find Biden “a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” It’d be “difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness” https://t.co/tFQYud1uVE — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 8, 2024

In what has become common knowledge, Joe Biden kept classified documents next to his class Corvette in his garage.

Meanwhile, President Trump is facing 40 charges for “improperly” storing classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home.

The public has yet to see the photos showing where the classified documents were stored in Joe Biden’s Delaware home, yet multiple outlets have released images of how President Trump’s documents were stored in his home.

The final report on Joe Biden’s classified documents is expected to show photos of where the classified documents were stored. Biden’s campaign is concerned the photos may harm his chances of being re-elected.

LOL!

It was “Marie” who said it best on “X,” in response to the shocking decision by the special counsel to ignore the discovery of classified documents found in Biden’s garage.

“So they’re saying Trump should have just kept his in the garage instead of his basement?” she asked.

Today, it’s been revealed that during interviews with the Special Counsel, Biden couldn’t even remember softball questions like when he was Vice President or when (within years) his son Beau died of brain cancer.

And now the DOJ is saying that they aren’t bringing charges because they think a jury will find him to be too mentally incompetent to stand trial?!

Michale McAdams of Spotlight Media Group shared a screenshot from the stunning report:

In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden’s memory was worse. He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended (“if it was 2013 – when did I stop being Vice President?”), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began (“in 2009, am I still Vice President?”). He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died. And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him. Among other things, he mistakenly said he “had a real difference” of opinion with General Karl Eikenberry when, in fact, Eikenberry was an ally whom Mr. Biden cited approvingly in his Thanksgiving memo to Barack Obama.

America sees Biden’s cognitive decline on a daily basis but this is a shocking new report. In interviews with the special counsel, @JoeBiden could not remember when he was Vice President… pic.twitter.com/vR3T9CnQeO — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) February 8, 2024

If we had honest reporters working in the media, they would be asking why Joe Biden would be exonerated for storing classified documents in his Delaware garage while, at the same time, President Trump is being charged with 37 criminal counts for charges including violations of the Espionage Act and conspiracy to obstruct justice.