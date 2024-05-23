EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Harriet Hageman Discusses Trump NY Show Trial and Dan Goldman’s Payments to Judge’s Daughter, Says Judge “Has Intentionally Committed The Most Egregious Reversible Error” to Help Democrats in 2024 (VIDEO)

Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman recently spoke to The Gateway Pundit about the NY v. Trump show trial and the Democrats behind President Trump’s persecution, including Judge Merchan whose “egregious” rulings aimed at convicting Trump only later to be overturned on appeal.

“In the meantime, prior to the election, the Democrats can claim that Donald Trump is a convicted felon,” said Hageman.

The Trump Defense rested its case on Tuesday and closing arguments are expected next week.

The Gateway Pundit reported on part one of our exclusive interview with Representative Hageman, where we discussed last week’s Congressional hearings to advance a resolution that will hold corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for his refusal to hand over audio tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with Joe Biden.

The Gateway Pundit reported that last Thursday afternoon, the House Judiciary Committee voted to move forward with a resolution to hold corrupt Garland in contempt for refusing to provide the tapes from Hur’s interview, which exposed the current White House occupant as nothing more than an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Later on Thursday evening, the House Oversight Committee also voted 24-20 to recommend that Garland be held in contempt of Congress.

Hageman slammed Garland for flouting the law “in order to protect Joe Biden and to further the Democrat agenda” by hiding Biden’s cognitive decline:

We also discussed the persecution of Donald Trump and bad actors like Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), who are involved with the Judge’s family. Watch below.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Rep. Goldman, a loyal supporter of Joe Biden and client of Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter’s firm, had several preparatory meetings with Cohen before his testimony in the sham Biden/Bragg trial.

On Wednesday, Rep. Hageman went off on Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) in a Judiciary Committee Hearing for not only preparing liar Michael Cohen for his testimony but also having Merchan’s daughter’s consulting firm on his campaign’s payroll and giving her over $150,000 as her father oversees a sham election interference trial against the Democratic Party’s top political rival, Donald J. Trump.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, on Thursday outside the Manhattan courthouse during Trump's show trial, delivered similar criticisms of Goldman and Judge Juan Merchan's daughter:

Luna: "It is by no coincidence that you have Goldman, a member of House Oversight, who's a Democrat and prepared Cohen for his testimony, is also retained by the Judges daughter as a client. Does that seem like it's not a sham to you? It is corrupt lawfare. It's the Biden prosecutions, and Biden you're gonna lose this election cycle."

Rep. Hageman further slammed Goldman for working with liar Michael Cohen "in order to go after Donald Trump" and Judge Merchan's misconduct while presiding over this case in order to interfere with the 2024 election.

Hageman also slammed the Judge for reversible errors, including the gag order and restricting the testimony of Trump's star witness, former FEC Commissioner Bradley Smith, who she describes as "one of the foremost experts in the United States on federal election law."

"It's almost as though he has intentionally committed the most egregious reversible error, knowing that if there is a conviction, it will be reversed on appeal. But in the meantime, prior to the election, the Democrats can claim that Donald Trump is a convicted felon," Hageman told The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson. "That's what this is about."

Former President Trump's legal team was slated to call on a former commissioner of the Federal Election Commission to testify in the NY v. Trump case, but the expert's testimony was not heard after the presiding judge curbed the scope of what he could discuss before the jury. "Judge Merchan has so restricted my testimony that defense has decided not to call me. Now, it's elementary that the judge instructs the jury on the law, so I understand his reluctance," former FEC Commissioner Bradley Smith posted on X on Monday. "But the Federal Election Campaign Act is very complex. Even Antonin Scalia – a pretty smart guy, even you hate him – once said 'this [campaign finance] law is so intricate that I can't figure it out.' Picture a jury in a product liability case trying to figure out if a complex machine was negligently designed, based only on a boilerplate recitation of the general definition of 'negligence.' They'd be lost without knowing technology & industry norms," he continued. Smith is an election law expert who Trump has called the "Rolls-Royce" of experts in his field, but he will not testify after Judge Juan Merchan ruled that Smith could speak before the court on the basic definitions surrounding election law but not expand beyond that scope.

