JUST IN: House Oversight Committee Passes Resolution Recommending Merrick Garland be Held in Contempt of Congress For Defying Subpoena

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee late Thursday night passed a resolution and report recommending US Attorney General Merrick Garland be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over audio of Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

BREAKING: Our Committee Has PASSED a Resolution & Report Recommending Attorney General Garland Be Held in Contempt of Congress for Defying a Subpoena Accountability is here. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 17, 2024

The House Judiciary Committee earlier Thursday voted to hold Garland in contempt.

House Judiciary Committee votes to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for not providing audio tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview of President Biden that were subpoenaed by the committee. pic.twitter.com/LFVBl2nx8M — CSPAN (@cspan) May 16, 2024

House Oversight Chairman James Comer went off on Joe Biden in his opening statement Thursday evening before the Committee initiated contempt of Congress proceedings against Merrick Garland.

Comer argued that Joe Biden cannot assert executive privilege over the audio of his interview with Robert Hur because the transcript has already been publicly released.

“If the Attorney General wants to defy Congress and not produce the audio recordings, he will face consequences for those actions,” Comer said.

“The path before us is clear. I urge this Committee to move forward with holding the Attorney General in contempt,” he added.

Chairman Comer Opens Markup to Initiate Contempt of Congress Proceedings Against United States Attorney General Merrick Garland “If the Attorney General wants to defy Congress and not produce the audio recordings, he will face consequences for those actions. “The path before… pic.twitter.com/tUCpu7HjQ4 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 17, 2024

The meeting devolved into chaos after AOC and Marjorie Taylor Greene exchanged barbs.

AOC has had enough of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s outbursts pic.twitter.com/OlItyszihs — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2024

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday told reporters that the Justice Department does not need to comply with a congressional subpoena because the DOJ is “a fundamental institution of our democracy.”

A visibly rattled Garland made the statements during a press conference earlier Thursday to reporters after Joe Biden asserted executive privilege over the audio of his interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer last month released a statement after the DOJ rebuffed his committee’s request for the audio recordings.

“The Biden Administration does not get to determine what Congress needs and does not need for its oversight of the executive branch,” Comer said. “The American people deserve to hear the actual audio of President Biden’s answers to Special Counsel Hur.”

Comer said it is “curious” that the Biden Regime is refusing to release audio of Biden’s interview with Hur after releasing the transcript.

The Justice Department previously defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

According to the transcript, Joe Biden forgot when he was Vice President and couldn’t remember when his son Beau died.