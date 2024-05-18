EXCLUSIVE: WY Rep. Harriet Hageman Slams Merrick Garland’s Election Interference in Hiding “How Joe Biden is Failing in Terms of Mental Acuity” By Refusing to Turn Over Biden/Hur Interview Tapes (VIDEO)

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) on Thursday spoke to The Gateway Pundit during the ongoing House Judiciary Committee hearing to advance measures to hold corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over audio tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s audio interview with Joe Biden.

The Gateway Pundit reported that on Thursday afternoon, the House Judiciary Committee voted to move forward with a resolution to hold corrupt Garland in contempt for refusing to provide the tapes from Hur’s interview, which exposed the current White House occupant as nothing more than an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Later on Thursday evening, the House Oversight Committee also voted 24-20 to recommend that Garland be held in contempt of Congress.

The transcript of Biden's interview with Hur, obtained by House Republicans, shows that Biden couldn’t even remember when he was Vice President or when his son Beau died of brain cancer.

Joe Biden kept classified documents next to his Corvette in his garage, but prosecutors refused to pursue criminal charges against him. Meanwhile, President Trump is facing 40 charges for “improperly” storing classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home.

Visibly rattled by the efforts to hold him in contempt, Merrick Garland told reporters Thursday that the Justice Department does not need to comply with a congressional subpoena because the DOJ is “a fundamental institution of our democracy.”

This comes after a last-minute attempt by the Biden Regime to assert executive privilege over the audio tapes. As The Gateway Pundit reported, White House counsel Ed Siskel lashed out at the House GOP in an angry letter, accusing them of only wanting the recordings “to chop them up” and use them for political reasons. The truth is, they don't want the public to see exactly how braindead alleged 81 million vote-getter Joe Biden is leading up to the 2024 election.

"They don't get to give us the transcript, and then because the audio is so damning and shows Joe Biden as someone who's most likely too incompetent to be president, now, they're trying to say we don't get to have the audio or the video," Representative Hageman told The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson. "If they've already turned over the transcript, we're also entitled to the audio and video."

Watch below: