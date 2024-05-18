EXCLUSIVE: WY Rep. Harriet Hageman Slams Merrick Garland’s Election Interference in Hiding “How Joe Biden is Failing in Terms of Mental Acuity” By Refusing to Turn Over Biden/Hur Interview Tapes (VIDEO)

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) on Thursday spoke to The Gateway Pundit during the ongoing House Judiciary Committee hearing to advance measures to hold corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over audio tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s audio interview with Joe Biden.
The Gateway Pundit reported that on Thursday afternoon, the House Judiciary Committee voted to move forward with a resolution to hold corrupt Garland in contempt for refusing to provide the tapes from Hur’s interview, which exposed the current White House occupant as nothing more than an “elderly man with a poor memory.”
Later on Thursday evening, the House Oversight Committee also voted 24-20 to recommend that Garland be held in contempt of Congress.
JUST IN: House Oversight Committee Passes Resolution Recommending Merrick Garland be Held in Contempt of Congress For Defying Subpoena
The transcript of Biden's interview with Hur, obtained by House Republicans, shows that Biden couldn’t even remember when he was Vice President or when his son Beau died of brain cancer.
Joe Biden kept classified documents next to his Corvette in his garage, but prosecutors refused to pursue criminal charges against him. Meanwhile, President Trump is facing 40 charges for “improperly” storing classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home.
Visibly rattled by the efforts to hold him in contempt, Merrick Garland told reporters Thursday that the Justice Department does not need to comply with a congressional subpoena because the DOJ is “a fundamental institution of our democracy.”
This comes after a last-minute attempt by the Biden Regime to assert executive privilege over the audio tapes. As The Gateway Pundit reported, White House counsel Ed Siskel lashed out at the House GOP in an angry letter, accusing them of only wanting the recordings “to chop them up” and use them for political reasons. The truth is, they don't want the public to see exactly how braindead alleged 81 million vote-getter Joe Biden is leading up to the 2024 election.
"They don't get to give us the transcript, and then because the audio is so damning and shows Joe Biden as someone who's most likely too incompetent to be president, now, they're trying to say we don't get to have the audio or the video," Representative Hageman told The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson. "If they've already turned over the transcript, we're also entitled to the audio and video."
Watch below:
Conradson: How is it that Democrats always seem to get away with defying congressional subpoenas?
Hageman: I think it's because so many of the institutions in Washington, DC are staffed with leftists as well. Merrick Garland is a hack. He's a political hack, and he's shown that over, and over, and over again. His willingness to ignore the law in order to protect Joe Biden and to further the Democrat agenda has been on display for the last several years. So, the reason we're seeking to hold him in contempt is we're trying to get a hold of the audio of the interview with Special Counsel Hur and Joe Biden. We already have the transcript. And now, they're trying to argue that there's some kind of executive privilege. Well, if they were going to argue that, they needed to argue it over the transcript. They don't get to give us the transcript, and then because the audio is so damning and shows Joe Biden as someone who's most likely too incompetent to be president, now, they're trying to say we don't get to have the audio or the video. So that's what this is about, because they don't get to determine in what, I guess mechanism, when we get the information. If they've already turned over the transcript, we're also entitled to the audio and video.
Conradson: I wanted to talk about that. Joe Biden tried to assert executive privilege over the audio. Are they again, trying to interfere in the election, make sure the American people can't hear him incoherently rambling?
Hageman: That is exactly what it is. They don't want the American public to see how Joe Biden is failing in terms of mental acuity. That's what this is about. We're trying to make sure that we have the audio because the finding of Mr. Hur was that he was essentially too incompetent to stand trial. That's what Mr. Hur found in his report. And if that's the case, then he's obviously too incompetent to be President of the United States. And so, reading a transcript, you're not going to see things like how often he paused, or how he looked confused, or how he slurred his words, all of those things, which I think are important, not only for our oversight responsibilities with the committee but also for the American public to see. They're entitled to see it.