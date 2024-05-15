Conflict of Interest? Rep. Hageman Blasts Democrat Dan Goldman After Prepping Michael Cohen for His Testimony While Paying Over $150K to Judge Merchan’s Daughter’s Firm (VIDEO)

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) launched a vehement critique against Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), highlighting what she referred to as a glaring conflict of interest involving his interactions with Michael Cohen and financial ties to the daughter of the judge presiding over the Trump trial.

The subcommittee convened on Wednesday to delve into allegations of lawfare tactics being employed to manipulate legal systems against political adversaries, including the witch hunt against former President Trump.

During the hearing, Rep. Hageman did not mince words: “It seems like there might be a dog in this hunt on the other side. What you need to understand is that Mr. Goldman, the novice representative from New York, actually does have a personal stake in this case. He has been involved with the Bragg case, helping to prepare Mr. Cohen for his testimony. So, he is quite closely aligned with an admitted and convicted liar and perjurer.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday that Rep. Goldman, a loyal supporter of Joe Biden, had several preparatory meetings with Cohen before his testimony in the sham Biden/Bragg trial.

In a striking admission on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Rep. Goldman disclosed his extensive prep work with Cohen: “I have deposed Michael Cohen. I have met with him a number of times to prepare him,” he said.

“[Michael Cohen] is an admitted perjurer. He is an admitted liar. He has testified inconsistently on the stand, so he’s either lying one time or the other, and he will be really skewered on cross-examination for,” Goldman added.

Cohen, a convicted perjurer, has been at the center of legal controversies involving Trump, including allegations of hush money payments during the 2016 campaign. Despite recognizing Cohen’s checkered credibility, Goldman has continued his association with him, leading to suspicions that he may be attempting to manipulate Cohen’s narrative against Trump.

Rep. Hageman further highlighted the financial ties between Goldman and the judge’s daughter’s firm, questioning the impartiality required in such sensitive proceedings. “He’s also paid the Judge Merchan’s daughter’s firm over $150,000 for her services. So I think we’ve got quite a conflict of interest from Mr. Dan Goldman,” Hageman said.

Laura Loomer pointed out that “Democrat NY Congressman who helped prepare Michael Cohen for his anti-Trump testimony is a client of Judge Merchan’s daughter’s Democrat political consulting company Authentic Campaigns.”

Spectrum News reported, “Loren Merchan is president of Authentic Campaigns, which has collected at least $70 million in payments from Democratic candidates and causes since she helped found the company in 2018, records show.”

Loomer added, “Rep. Dan Goldman is a client of Loren Merchan’s Democrat consulting firm, Authentic Campaigns. Why is a member of Congress meeting with a felon who committed perjury? This is a MAJOR CONFLICT OF INTEREST, and Judge Merchan needs to immediately RECUSE HIMSELF from overseeing the Trump trial!”

However, Rep. Hageman didn’t stop there. The representative also blasted so-called Rep. Stacey Plaskett, a representative of the U.S. Virgin Islands in Congress, who worked for Epstein’s tax and political fixer.

“And just one other thing to keep in mind when considering the hostility from the folks on the other side of this aisle is that the ranking member of this particular committee was Jeffrey Epstein’s fixer,” Hageman added.

WATCH:

Lee Fang reported: