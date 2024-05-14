Witness Tampering?… Biden Ally Rep. Goldman Admits Meeting with Michael Cohen “Many Times” to “Prepare Him” for Testimony in Biden/Bragg Trial (VIDEO)

New York Congressman Dan Goldman, a staunch Democrat and ally of Joe Biden, has openly admitted to multiple preparatory meetings with Michael Cohen, the controversial former attorney for President Donald Trump, ahead of his testimony in the sham Biden/Bragg trial.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Rep. Goldman made the candid admission that he met with Michael Cohen a number of times to prepare him.

“I have deposed Michael Cohen. I have met with him a number of times to prepare him,” Goldman said.

Rep. Dan Goldman says he met with Michael Cohen, witness in Trump hush money trial, "many times" to "prepare him".

Goldman, an attorney, previously served as lead counsel in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump and was an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York before running for office.

Cohen has become a central figure in the ongoing legal battles surrounding the former president. His testimony against Trump has detailed the alleged hush money schemes designed to silence stories detrimental to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

However, Rep. Goldman’s involvement with Cohen is now under intense scrutiny. Despite acknowledging Cohen’s dubious credibility and being a convicted perjurer, stating that he “is an admitted perjurer…an admitted liar,” Goldman’s interactions with Cohen are being suspected by some as a deliberate attempt to shape his narrative against Trump.

“[Michael Cohen] is an admitted perjurer. He is an admitted liar. He has testified inconsistently on the stand, so he’s either lying one time or the other, and he will be really skewered on cross-examination for.”

"[Michael Cohen] is an admitted perjurer, he is an admitted liar, he has testified inconsistently on the stand…" – Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman.

If the congressman’s interactions with the witness are intended to interfere with the legal process or preventing the witness from testifying freely and truthfully, it can be considered witness tampering.

Such behavior could constitute a violation of federal law under 18 U.S. Code § 1512 and § 1622, which prohibit tampering with a witness and subornation of perjury, respectively. The conservative base is rallying around this issue, seeing it as evidence of systemic election interference by Biden regime.

Political strategist and congressional candidate Alex Bruesewitz weighed in on Twitter, saying: “Congressman Goldman, who is a close ally to Joe Biden, prepped Michael Cohen for his testimony in the Biden/Bragg trial. More proof that this is a Biden White House orchestrated plot to interfere with the 2024 election. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

Another X user wrote, “Why is an active Democrat congressman preparing Michael Cohen to testify against former President Donald Trump?”

Another user weighed in, “Is it common practice for a member of CONGRESS, in this case, Rep. Dan Goldman, to meet with a witness, Michael Cohen, multiple times to prepare him to testify against the candidate from the opposing party?”

Laura Loomer pointed out that “Democrat NY Congressman who helped prepare Michael Cohen for his anti-Trump testimony is a client of Judge Merchan’s daughter’s Democrat political consulting company Authentic Campaigns.”

Spectrum News reported, “Loren Merchan is president of Authentic Campaigns, which has collected at least $70 million in payments from Democratic candidates and causes since she helped found the company in 2018, records show.”

Loomer added, “Rep. Dan Goldman is a client of Loren Merchan’s Democrat consulting firm, Authentic Campaigns. Why is a member of Congress meeting with a felon who committed perjury? This is a MAJOR CONFLICT OF INTEREST, and Judge Merchan needs to immediately RECUSE HIMSELF from overseeing the Trump trial!”