BREAKING: House Judiciary Committee Votes to Hold Corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland in Contempt of Congress

The House Judiciary Committee has voted to hold corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for refusing to hand over audio tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s audio interview with Joe Biden.

#BREAKING: The House Judiciary Committee just voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for failing to provide the lawfully subpoenaed audio tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview of President Biden. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 16, 2024

This news comes hours after Biden abused his power by asserting executive privilege over the audio tapes of the interview, which exposed the current White House occupant as nothing more than an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Specifically, the written transcript of Hur’s interview previously revealed Biden brought up the subject of Beau’s death and had to rely on his handlers to remind him of the date his late son passed away.

The transcript also confirms Biden needed clarification about when he was vice president. As the National Pulse noted, Biden asked out loud in one exchange with Hur, “Was I still vice president? I was, wasn’t I? Yeah.”

Earlier this week, the House Judiciary Committee took steps to hold Garland in contempt for his corrupt actions in hiding the audio tapes from the public.

“There must be consequences for refusing to comply with lawful congressional subpoenas, and we will move to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told the DailyMail.com in an interview on Monday.

“These audio recordings are important to our investigation of President Biden’s willful retention of classified documents and his fitness to be President of the United States.”

The House Oversight Committee will likely take action soon to hold Garland accountable as well. On Wednesday, Comer claimed in an interview with Just the News they had the votes to hold Garland in contempt.

The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees both were scheduled to consider a resolution on today and hold a vote.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with TGP for updates.