UPDATE: Trump Rally in Wilmington, NC Cancelled due to Severe Weather – Trump Announces, “We’ll Make up for This Very Quickly at Another Time”

UPDATE: The rally has been cancelled due to severe weather:

President Trump called into the rally to give the following announcement:

Trump: You see, there’s some very bad weather heading in, and we’re flying in in a few minutes, but they really would prefer that we not come in because there’s a certain danger to all of this. And we want to make sure that everybody is safe above all. And so they’ve asked us to ask people to leave the site and seek shelter. And what we’ll do is we’ll make up for this very quickly at another time. We’ll do it as quickly as possible. I’m devastated that this could happen, but we want to keep everybody safe. It’s the most important thing, and we want everybody there to be 100% safe. There seems to be some thunder and lightning, and it’s a pretty big storm. So, if you don’t mind, I think we’re gonna have to just do a rain check. I’m so sad. I’m in North Carolina right now and waiting to go in. But they’re saying the weather is really getting bad, really, really getting bad. So, we have to rely on the Weather Service and some of the officials, and I just want to thank you. I’m so sorry, but we’ll do it again, and we’ll do it bigger and better. You have my promise—same location. And thank you all very much. Thank you, everybody. God be with you. Thank you.

JUST IN: Trump rally CANCELLED in North Carolina due to severe weather event pic.twitter.com/4Yq9xdb3Bo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 20, 2024

Original story:

President Trump is rallying tonight at the Aero Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, for the first time since winning the state’s Primary and is expected to take home a General Election victory for the third time this November.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 7 pm ET. Watch live below.

North Carolina is shaping up to be Trump territory in the upcoming November 2024 general election, based on the latest polling data in the Tar Heel State. According to the newest DDHQ polling average, Trump is leading Biden by just over five points in a hypothetical general election, based on an average of 25 polls. More polling averages from data aggregators like Real Clear Politics have given Trump a 48-electoral vote lead nationwide over Biden in a general election, while Race to the White House has given Trump a 49-vote lead with the EC. Polymarket’s forecast has also projected that Trump is currently holding advantages in the key battleground states of North Carolina (40 points), Georgia (18 points), and Arizona (10 points).

DDHQ Polling Average Update: 2024 Presidential (North Carolina) Donald Trump (R): 48.5%

Joe Biden (D): 44.6% This average is based on 28 polls. — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 20, 2024

The doors to the event opened at 3 pm. ET, and thousands were already lined up hours early to see the 45th and 47th Presidents speak.

On our way, North Carolina!!! ✈️ https://t.co/iP1B34xNNk — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 20, 2024

This rally comes after President Trump’s first week in court for his New York “hush money” trial brought by Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg. While Trump has been hit with an extremely broad and unconstitutional gag order, preventing him from criticizing far-left Judge Juan Merchan and his family of lobbyists and Democrat donors, he is expected to exercise his First Amendment rights and comment on the lawfare case and radical left thugs behind it.

He also may comment on the leftist psychopath from Florida, Max Azzarello, who died after pouring an accelerant on himself and liting himself on fire in full view of national media outlets that were reporting from outside the trial.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Azzarello described himself as “an investigative researcher” in a Substack post titled, “I have set myself on fire outside the Trump Trial.” Azzarello’s online manifesto contained a complex conspiracy theory involving Peter Thiel, cryptocurrency, and “an apocalyptic fascist world coup.”

The Daily Mail reports, “the activist had recently completed 180 days probation for a string of incidents in The Sunshine state, involving either disorderly conduct and destruction of property – and overall erratic, ‘rambling’ behavior.”

One might say the man suffered from a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Additionally, The U.S. House of Representatives earlier today passed three bills to hand out $95 BILLION to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other non-U.S. involved conflict zones around the world — with nothing for Americans.

All of the 112 “Nay” votes on a bill to send $60 BILLION to Ukraine came from Republicans. Every single Democrat voted to send additional taxpayer money to secure a foreign border. The Democrats then began to pledge their allegiance to Ukraine upon passage, waving a foreign flag in the United States House of Representatives and chanting, “UKRAINE, UKRAINE!”

President Trump on Thursday came out in opposition to the foreign aid package, demanding that Europe equalize America’s contributions to Ukraine’s war–in Europe. “Why is it that the United States is over $100 Billion Dollars into the Ukraine War more than Europe, and we have an Ocean between us as separation!” said Trump in a scathing Truth Social post.

President Trump aired similar sentiments in a press conference with Speaker Johnson last week, noting that “we keep handing out gifts of billions and billions of dollars” and calling on Europe to give money to equalize America’s aid contributions. Trump also stated that he wanted to see Mike Johnson and Republicans in Congress attach loan terms to the aid we’re providing. However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the “loan” structure in the package Mike Johnson announced Wednesday includes FULL LOAN FORGIVENESS!

Trump will likely share his disgust with the RINOs and Democrats who voted to secure Ukraine's southern border with $60 billion while leaving our border wide open, and with Europe for footing the bill to U.S. taxpayers.

