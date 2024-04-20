WATCH: “PUT THOSE DAMN FLAGS AWAY!” – Rep Anna Paulina Luna Scolds Democrats Chanting “UKRAINE, UKRAINE!” and Waving Ukraine Flags as They Vote to Secure Ukraine’s Border Instead of Our Own

Democrats pledge their allegiance to Ukraine on the U.S. House floor

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna told the Democrats who were kissing up to Ukraine and waving foreign flags on our soil after unanimously voting to send Ukraine another $60 billion to “put those damn flags away” on Saturday.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Saturday, The House of Representatives passed three bills to hand out money to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other non-U.S. involved conflict zones around the world — with nothing for Americans.

See the full list of RINOs who voted to secure Ukraine’s and other foreign borders before our own:

BREAKING: House RINOS Pass Mike Johnson’s Biden Backed $95 BILLION in Foreign Aid Bills Including ADDITIONAL $60.84 BILLION to Ukraine – Here Are The RINOs Who Voted to Fund Conflicts Oceans Away

All of the 112 "Nay" votes came from Republicans. Every single Democrat voted to send an additional $60 BILLION of taxpayer money to secure a foreign border.

The Democrats then began to pledge their allegiance to Ukraine upon passage, waving a foreign flag in the United States House of Representatives and chanting for "UKRAINE!"

This prompted Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to seek recognition and exclaim "put those damn flags away!"

Per Jake Sherman:

ANNA PAULINA LUNA just took to the microphone and said "Put those damn flags away."

Marc Molinaro in the chair, says she is not recognized.

Eli Crane retweeted Sherman with a fist bump emoji.

Luna said in an X post, "Put those damn flags away. It is a disgrace to display any other flag than the American flag in the House Chamber!"

Watch below:

