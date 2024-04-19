BREAKING: Crazed Protester with Manifesto Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump ‘Hush Money’ Trial (VIDEO)

Update: Officials held a presser after the man set himself on fire outside of the courthouse.

A protestor set himself on fire outside of the Trump ‘hush money’ courtroom in Manhattan on Friday.

According to The New York Post, the protestor, alleged to be an “investigative researcher” named Max Azzarello, was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Max Azzarello tossed a bunch of colorful pieces of paper in the air that linked to his Substack with a manifesto before lighting himself on fire.

The jury selection for Trump’s Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial was finalized on Friday.

The trial was underway on Friday when a man set himself ablaze across the street from the courthouse.

A man carrying a fire extinguisher rushed over to put the fire out as the man screamed in agony.

Update: According to Fox News, the man who set himself ablaze outside of the courthouse walked over to Trump supporters and began handing them “colorful pieces of paper” before shouting something and then dousing himself with gasoline.

The Trump supporters told Fox News’ Eric Shawn that they did not know the man who self-immolated.

First responders hoisted the charred man onto a stretcher and transported him to a hospital.

According to reports, he was still alive as he was taken away by paramedics.

This is a breaking story…please check back for updates.

Thanks for sharing!
