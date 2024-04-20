FBI Serves Subpoenas at City Hall of America’s “Worst Mayor” Tiffany Henyard

The Gateway Pundit reported that Dolton, Illinois, Mayor Tiffany Henyard is under FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign.
According to Dolton citizens, Henyard uses local police to target businesses that don’t contribute to her.
She has also been accused of stealing charitable funds and even using taxpayer dollars for personal use.
No wonder residents call her the “worst mayor in America.”
A May 2023 taxpayer-funded trip to Las Vegas that resulted in allegations of serious misconduct and claims that Henyard retaliated against an aide and a police officer who reported alleged sexual misconduct on the part of a village trustee, is also part of the investigation.
In March, Henyard reportedly vetoed an investigation, unanimously approved by The Dolton Village Board, into allegations that she misused funds for lavish expenses and a costly $1 million security detail.
A group of Dolton trustees recently hired failed former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who let her city burn with rampant crime and violence, to investigate Henyard for a hefty $400 an-hour fee.
Now, Fox 32 Chicago reports that on Friday, the FBI served subpoenas at the Dolton City Hall:
“I can confirm that the FBI was conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area today. Department of Justice policy prevents the FBI from commenting on the nature of any investigation that may be occurring. There is no further information available for release at this time,” the FBI said in a statement.
Four agents from the FBI paid a visit to Dolton around 2:30 p.m. They served two federal subpoenas. The first one was for employment records, personnel files, and disciplinary reports for 25 Dolton employees, including three police officers and Keith Freeman. Freeman, who is the village administrator, was charged with bankruptcy fraud on Monday.
The second subpoena was served specifically for Freeman, asking for records of all companies associated with him and possible ties to the village.
On Friday night, Mayor Henyard released a statement via Facebook saying, “To all you clowns thats apart of the circus. Misery needs company, I pray for you all. Stop chasing Fake News.”
She then included a screenshot suggesting the FBI’s statement, and reports from multiple news outlets, is “fake news.”