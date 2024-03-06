WATCH LIVE: Georgia State Senate Special Committee Investigating Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Look at Terrence Bradley Text Messages and Hear Testimony from Michael Roman’s Attorney at 9 AM ET

The Georgia State Senate Special Committee on Investigations will meet this morning and hear testimony from Trump co-defendant Michael Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, on her conversations with Fani Willis’ lover’s former law partner and divorce attorney, Terrence Bradley, where Bradley revealed misconduct by Fani Willis in hiring Nathan Wade as special prosecutor in the Trump RICO case.

Last week, Judge Scott Mcafee said he would make a decision “within the next two weeks” on Fani Willis and her office’s disqualification from prosecuting Trump and 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade. Willis also improperly hired Wade to prosecute Trump while she was sleeping with him and has paid him more than $700,000 since!

The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday that Merchant was subpoenaed by the special committee looking into Fani Willis’ corruption after it was revealed in court that Terrence Bradley sent her text messages.

The Gateway Pundit further reported on Monday that another witness has come forward with explosive information on Fani Willis’ illicit affair with Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to hunt down Trump. Cobb County, Georgia prosecutor Cindi Lee Yeager claims that she overheard Fani Willis telling her lover’s attorney, Terrence Bradley, to be quiet about her affair.

And on Tuesday, we reported on another bombshell when another witness came forward with more information on Fani Willis’ affair with Nathan Wade. Attorney Manny Arora revealed that he had several conversations with attorney Terrence Bradley regarding the relationship between District Attorney Willis and Nathan Wade.

This testimony further corroborates testimony by Robin Yearti, who worked in Fani Willis’s office, and texts from Terrence Bradley to Ashleigh Merchant, which both allege that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade started their relationship in 2019 – before Willis assigned Nathan Wade as lead prosecutor in the RICO lawfare case against President Trump.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the full-text exchange between Terrence Bradley and Ashleigh Merchant, which was admitted as evidence and shows that Nathan Wade started dating Fani Willis in 2019 before she took office and before Wade was hired as a special prosecutor to convict Trump and 18 co-defendants.

However, Bradley last week ducked questions while sweating bullets on the witness stand when questioned about his text messages revealing the truth about Willis and Wade’s relationship. He did not answer the questions, claiming he didn’t know or could not recall any details despite the evidence of text receipts.

Ashleigh Merchant has been subpoenaed for these documents and her testimony in today’s hearing.

From the meeting agenda:

The State Senate Atlanta, Georgia 30334 MEETING NOTICE AND AGENDA TO: Senate Special Committee on Investigations Senator Greg Dolezal, 27th, Vice Chairman Senator John F. Kennedy, 18th

Senator Steve Gooch, 51st Senator Gloria Butler, 55th Senator Harold Jones, 22nd Senator Blake Tillery, 19th Senator Jason Esteves, 6thSenator Bo Hatchett, 50th FROM: Senator Bill Cowsert, 46th, Chairman

______________________________________________________________________________ Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Time: 9:00 am

Place: 450 CAP

_______________________________________________________________________ -Production of documents pursuant to subpoena and sworn testimony from witness, Ashleigh Merchant

Watch live below:

450 CAP from Georgia State Senate on Vimeo.