HUGE: JUST IN – Trump Co-Defendant Michael Roman’s Attorney Ashleigh Merchant Subpoenaed in Ongoing GA Senate Investigation

Trump co-defendant Michael Roman’s defense attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, has been subpoenaed to appear before a Georgia State Senate Committee, investigating wrongdoing by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

This subpoena likely relates to text messages sent to Merchant by Michel Wade’s former divorce attorney and law partner, Terrence Bradley.

The Georgia Senate hearing is scheduled to be livestreamed this Wednesday.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last week, Judge Scott Mcafee is set to make a decision “within the next two weeks” on Fani Willis and her office’s disqualification from prosecuting Trump and 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade. Willis also improperly hired Wade to prosecute Trump while she was sleeping with him and has paid him more than $700,000 since!

Judge Scott McAfee previously said Fani Willis may be disqualified from Trump’s RICO case over her improper relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The Gateway Pundit reported extensively on the testimony in the previous hearings by Nathan Wade, Fani Willis, and Fani’s ex-Black Panther daddy.

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade both testified earlier last month that they started a relationship AFTER Wade was appointed to lead the Trump election interference case.

Nathan Wade’s divorce attorney and former law partner, Terrence Bradley, was back on the stand on Tuesday last week after previously refusing to answer questions and hiding behind attorney-client privilege last month. Judge Scott McAfee later ruled he was not protected by attorney-client privilege and ordered him to testify last Tuesday morning.

As Robin Yearti, who worked in Fani Willis’s office, testified and according to texts from Terrence Bradley, Fani Willis and Nathan Wade started their relationship in 2019 – before Willis assigned Nathan Wade as lead prosecutor in the RICO lawfare case against President Trump.

However, Bradley ducked questions while sweating bullets on the witness stand when questioned about text messages with information he previously leaked to Trump co-defendant Michael Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, about Wade and Willis’ relationship. He did not answer the questions, claiming he didn’t know or could not recall any details, despite the evidence of text receipts.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the full-text exchange between Terrence Bradley and Ashleigh Merchant, which was admitted as evidence and shows that Nathan Wade started dating Fani Willis in 2019 before she took office and before Wade was hired as a special prosecutor to convict Trump and 18 co-defendants.

Read the text messages, showing that Nathan Wade and Fani Willis likely started dating in 2019, long before Wade was appointed as lead prosecutor in the witchhunt case.

A subpoena-empowered Georgia Senate investigative committee is also looking to delve into the corruption of Fani Willis and her relationship with top Trump prosecutor Nathan Wase, which started long before Wade was appointed as special prosecutor to imprison Trump before the 2024 election.

CNN reports,

CNN — Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant has been subpoenaed to appear before a Georgia state Senate committee hearing on Wednesday as it investigates the actions of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Merchant confirmed to CNN that she had been subpoenaed for the hearing, which will be livestreamed. The Georgia legislative committee, formed in January to investigate the Fulton County District Attorney, said they planned to issue subpoenas as they investigate Willis, the Democratic state prosecutor who brought the racketeering case against Donald Trump and his allies for their actions after the 2020 election. Trending: BREAKING: Supreme Court Puts Trump Back on Colorado Ballot – UNANIMOUS DECISION – Trump Responds Merchant, the defense attorney for a Trump co-defendant, is the first person to be issued a subpoena by the committee. She initially launched the allegations of an improper relationship against Willis and Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor on the case. The controversy has threatened to undermine the case against Trump in Georgia.

Via Phil Holloway on X:

The #FaniWillis saga takes on a new twist Sources have confirmed that the GA Senate committee looking into the Fulton DA have subpoenaed Attorney Ashleigh Merchant to testify Wednesday, 3-6-24 The hearing will be live streamed and is open to the public This is more than a subpoena for records of Merchant’s communications with Bradley as previously announced I would expect questioning to involve all relevant issues related to her dealings with Willis’s office

This is more than a subpoena for records of Merchant’s communications with Bradley as previously announced I would expect questioning to involve all relevant issues related to her dealings with Willis’s office — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 4, 2024

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Ashleigh Merchant’s Georgia Senate testimony and Fani Willis’ potential removal from the Trump case.