Another Twist! Paranoid Fani Willis Warned Her Lover’s Lawyer to be Quiet About Illicit Affair According to Explosive New Court Filing – ‘They Are Coming After Us’

Fani Willis is done!

Another witness has come forward with explosive information on Fani Willis’ illicit affair with Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to hunt down Trump.

Trump RICO co-defendant Dave Shafer in a new court filing alleges Cobb County, Georgia prosecutor Cindi Lee Yeager overheard Fani Willis telling her lover’s attorney Terrence Bradley to be quiet about her affair.

BREAKING GA Prosecutor's Proposed Testimony Offered to Reopen #FaniWillis Disqualification hearing pic.twitter.com/OQo4IEm4WA — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 4, 2024



Cindi Lee Yeager

Yeager is willing to testify under oath about when Fani Willis’s relationship with Nathan Wade began.

“From in or around August of 2023 through January of 2024, Ms. Yeager had numerous, in-person and other conversations with attorney Terrence Bradley in which information relating to District Attorney Willis and Mr. Wade was discussed,” the court filing says.

“Mr. Wade had definitively begun a romantic relationship with Ms. Willis during the time that Ms. Willis was running for District Attorney in 2019 through 2020,” the filing said.

Yeager’s testimony lines up with witness Robin Yeartie’s testimony alleging Fani Willis’ romantic relationship with Wade began before 2021.

"Mr. Wade had definitively begun a romantic relationship with Ms. Willis during the time that Ms. Willis was running for District Attorney in 2019 through 2020" pic.twitter.com/jGerSWoL9V — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 4, 2024

“They are coming after us. You don’t need to talk to them about anything about us,” Fani Willis allegedly told Terrence Bradley in a September 2023 phone call.

"Ms. Yeager heard District Attorney #FaniWillis tell Mr. Bradley: “They are coming after us. You don’t need to talk to them about anything about us.” pic.twitter.com/umEgiVQaNG — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 4, 2024

Terrence Bradley sweat bullets on the witness stand last month as he was grilled about Nathan Wade’s romantic relationship with Fani Willis.

Bradley would not reveal exactly when Nathan Wade told him he was dating Fani Willis.

Recall that Bradley previously suggested he had knowledge that the Fani-Wade love affair began before 2022. All of a sudden he couldn’t recall anything during last month’s testimony.

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade have both testified that their romantic relationship began in 2022, after Willis hired Wade in November 2021.

They both lied to the court.

According to cell phone data, Wade visited the “Yeartie condo” where Willis was residing before he was hired in November 2021.

There’s more…

Trump co-defendant Michael Roman’s defense attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, has been subpoenaed to appear before a Georgia State Senate Committee, investigating wrongdoing by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

This subpoena likely relates to text messages sent to Merchant by Michel Wade’s former divorce attorney and law partner, Terrence Bradley.

The Georgia Senate hearing is scheduled to be livestreamed this Wednesday.

Stay tuned!