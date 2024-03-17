‘There’s Always The Hope’: Leftist Lunatic Keith Olbermann Fantasizes About Trump’s Assassination

by

Former MSNBC host and far-left political commentator Keith Olbermann has publicly fantasized about Donald Trump’s assassination.

During Trump’s fiery campaign speech on Saturday, the Republican nominee suggested that he had been persecuted more than Abraham Lincoln.

“Trump says he has been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated,” wrote a pro-Biden campaign account, while posting a video of his remarks.

“There’s always the hope,” Olbermann responded.

Hours later, Olbermann also helped spread a hoax about Trump warning that there would be a “bloodbath” in the automotive industry if Biden won in November.

Olbermann and other left-wing accounts tried to suggest that Trump was referring to a literal bloodbath of civilians and a declaration of civil war.

The 65-year-old has form when it comes to humiliating himself. Last November, he quit the X platform in a rage only to return less than 24 hours later.

Last year, Olbermann even suggested that Fox News be permanently closed down on account of enhancing U.S. national security after former host Tucker Carlson released 41,000 hours of footage largely exonerating the individuals involved in the January 6th Capitol protests.

Olbermann has also attempted to take down Carlson with suggestions that he once sent a link to a piece of writing by a Holocaust denier. Judging by the massive audience of Carlson’s recent interviews, his efforts have so far proven unsuccessful.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

