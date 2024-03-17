‘There’s Always The Hope’: Leftist Lunatic Keith Olbermann Fantasizes About Trump’s Assassination

Former MSNBC host and far-left political commentator Keith Olbermann has publicly fantasized about Donald Trump’s assassination.

During Trump’s fiery campaign speech on Saturday, the Republican nominee suggested that he had been persecuted more than Abraham Lincoln.

“Trump says he has been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated,” wrote a pro-Biden campaign account, while posting a video of his remarks.

“There’s always the hope,” Olbermann responded.

Hours later, Olbermann also helped spread a hoax about Trump warning that there would be a “bloodbath” in the automotive industry if Biden won in November.

Olbermann and other left-wing accounts tried to suggest that Trump was referring to a literal bloodbath of civilians and a declaration of civil war.

The 65-year-old has form when it comes to humiliating himself. Last November, he quit the X platform in a rage only to return less than 24 hours later.

After Musk’s endorsement of the QAnon Pizzagate conspiracy theory, I won’t be posting here any more. There are a couple of prescheduled promos for the Podcast, the last runs ~10PM I’m on the other socials under my name or some variation of Countdown With KO/Keith Olbermann. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 28, 2023

Last year, Olbermann even suggested that Fox News be permanently closed down on account of enhancing U.S. national security after former host Tucker Carlson released 41,000 hours of footage largely exonerating the individuals involved in the January 6th Capitol protests.

“It is time to de-platform and close down FoxNews as a threat to national security. “@SpeakerMcCarthy has given @TuckerCarlson 41,000 hours of 1/6 Video so he can gaslight the coup AND next time provide a roadmap past detection.” TUESDAY’S COUNTDOWN: https://t.co/7RV6lkP3mL pic.twitter.com/fo1SkAdfdy — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) February 21, 2023

Olbermann has also attempted to take down Carlson with suggestions that he once sent a link to a piece of writing by a Holocaust denier. Judging by the massive audience of Carlson’s recent interviews, his efforts have so far proven unsuccessful.