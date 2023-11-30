Keith Olbermann Quits Twitter in a Rage – Comes Back Less Than 24 Hours Later

Former MSNBC host and current deranged podcaster Keith Olbermann rage-quit Twitter this week and lasted less than 24 hours before coming back.

This happens frequently on the left. Progressives can’t stand the fact that they no longer control Twitter, yet they can’t live without it.

When Olbermann returned, he even insisted that he never quit.

The Daily Caller reports:

The Dark Lord Returns: Olbermann Back On Twitter 24 Hours After He Quit ‘Antisemitic’ Platform He’s back. In an incredible, wildly unpredictable event (kidding, I predicted it just this morning), Keith Olbermann has returned to Twitter after making a grand proclamation that he’d stop posting on the platform. Citing the apparently “antisemitic” Elon Musk’s flirtation with the Pizzagate conspiracy, Olbermann walked out in disgust, claiming, “I won’t be posting here anymore,” shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. But by 11 a.m. Wednesday morning the dark lord had returned, unable to resist for even one moment the opportunity to suck all of the air out of the room. This particular time the hall-of-fame-level liberal bloviator just had to shoot a response to Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and her farewell message to him.

Here’s Keith announcing his departure from Twitter:

After Musk's endorsement of the QAnon Pizzagate conspiracy theory, I won't be posting here any more. There are a couple of prescheduled promos for the Podcast, the last runs ~10PM I'm on the other socials under my name or some variation of Countdown With KO/Keith Olbermann. — Keith Olbermann's X Ghost⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 28, 2023

And here he is less than 24 hours later:

Get a grip on yourself @laurenboebert Or, on some random stranger in the theater https://t.co/cLnCbiTlUg — Keith Olbermann's X Ghost⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 29, 2023

Also, I'm sorry you can't read but I never said I was leaving Twitter. I wrote I was no longer posting new material here except for dogs in need. I never said anything about replies. Especially not to half-witted congresswomen who can't…handle themselves in public. — Keith Olbermann's X Ghost⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 29, 2023

Someone REALLY needs those 22 podcast views he gets from Twitter. https://t.co/AlckZMTbdW — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 29, 2023

You have to give Olbermann credit for one thing. He is the only person who ended up being too crazy for MSNBC.