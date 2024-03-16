LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump to Speak at “Buckeye Values PAC Rally” in Dayton, Ohio – Start Time Expected Around 4 PM ET

President Donald Trump is speaking this afternoon at the “Buckeye Values PAC Rally” in Dayton, Ohio.
President Trump is schedule to speak at 4 PM Eastern.
Trump is listed as a Special Guest Speaker at a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Dayton, Ohio, this afternoon starting around 4:00 p.m. ET.
The Gateway Pundit contributor Kristinn Taylor is covering the rally today.
Right Side Broadcasting has the live stream.
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!