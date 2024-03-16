LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump to Speak at “Buckeye Values PAC Rally” in Dayton, Ohio – Start Time Expected Around 4 PM ET

President Donald Trump is speaking this afternoon at the “Buckeye Values PAC Rally” in Dayton, Ohio.

Trump is listed as a Special Guest Speaker at a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Dayton, Ohio, this afternoon starting around 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Gateway Pundit contributor Kristinn Taylor is covering the rally today.

Right Side Broadcasting has the live stream.

