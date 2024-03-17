HOAX ALERT: Trump Warns of Auto Industry ‘Bloodbath’ If Biden Wins, Leftists Including Biden Campaign Lie and Claim He Is Declaring Civil War

Then-President Donald Trump holds two thumbs up at a campaign rally for incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia on Jan. 4, 2021.
Then-President Donald Trump holds two thumbs up at a campaign rally for incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia on Jan. 4, 2021.

Leftists across social media freaked out on Saturday after Donald Trump warned of a “bloodbath” in the automobile industry if Joe Biden wins in November.

Trump made the remarks during a rally in Dayton, Ohio, where he was warning about the impacts on the automobile industry if he is not re-elected.

“Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. That’s going to be the least of it,” Trump said during a rally near Dayton, Ohio. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

“If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country,” he added.

Although Trump was obvously talking about the impact on American workers, left-wing X accounts wasted no time twisting his words as a declaration of an impending civil war:

Fortunately, other accounts were on hand to call out the hoax and remind us all why the mainstream media are not to be trusted.

As America gears up towards this year’s president presidential election, do not be surprised if there are plenty more Trump-related media hoaxes to come.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

