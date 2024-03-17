HOAX ALERT: Trump Warns of Auto Industry ‘Bloodbath’ If Biden Wins, Leftists Including Biden Campaign Lie and Claim He Is Declaring Civil War

Leftists across social media freaked out on Saturday after Donald Trump warned of a “bloodbath” in the automobile industry if Joe Biden wins in November.

Trump made the remarks during a rally in Dayton, Ohio, where he was warning about the impacts on the automobile industry if he is not re-elected.

“Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. That’s going to be the least of it,” Trump said during a rally near Dayton, Ohio. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Media narrative: Trump just called for a bloodbath if he loses the election Trump is predicting a bloodbath in the automobile industry if he loses: pic.twitter.com/uO8DTwbp4Z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 16, 2024

“If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country,” he added.

Although Trump was obvously talking about the impact on American workers, left-wing X accounts wasted no time twisting his words as a declaration of an impending civil war:

Trump:

1) Fires RNC people who aren’t willing to break the law for him

2) Hires Big Lie proponents Christina Bobb and Scott Presler

3) Eliminates mail-in voting program

4) Promises a bloodbath — emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 16, 2024

TRUMP THREATENING CIVIL WAR: If I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. pic.twitter.com/KswOmVbTWP — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) March 16, 2024

FYI: Yes, you heard him right. Trump; “If I am not elected, there will be a bloodbath.” Spoken like a true dictator pic.twitter.com/jZQ38UzsCD — Popular Liberal (@PopularLiberal) March 16, 2024

Merrick Garland, are you listening? At a rally today in Ohio, Trump threatened violence if he is not declared the winner of the 2024 election: “If I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath … It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”pic.twitter.com/7PqFZ03H2L — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 16, 2024

Fascist Traitor Trump says, “If I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath, It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.” Do you feel INTIMIDATED? pic.twitter.com/UNwqVCaRca — The Divided States Of America (@TheDividedStat3) March 16, 2024

Fortunately, other accounts were on hand to call out the hoax and remind us all why the mainstream media are not to be trusted.

Ladies and gentleman, today birthed the “bloodbath hoax”

That Trump meant the automobile industry, is beyond dispute.

They are that desperate. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) March 16, 2024

Trump:

Biden will create a “bloodbath” of the automobile industry. Left-wing coverage of cut clip:

Trump is calling for violent “bloodbath” if Biden wins.

pic.twitter.com/PYzlPJyUwt — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 16, 2024

This is why Americans don’t trust the media, @MyahWard. President Trump was talking about the car manufacturing industry. You and @politico deliberately mislead with this “bloodbath” headline. https://t.co/6IJjZnEJfL — Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) March 16, 2024

Trump’s “bloodbath” quote that’s going around is referring to the auto industry and came while he was talking about tariffs on China. Trump: “We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line. … Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a… — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) March 16, 2024

I’ve taken down a tweet from Trump’s rally today where he talks about a “bloodbath” if Biden wins. In reviewing the clip there’s ambiguity in what he says, and what he intends to say, but out of an abundance of caution, I’ve taken it down. OFC he shouldn’t be talking like this. — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) March 16, 2024

As America gears up towards this year’s president presidential election, do not be surprised if there are plenty more Trump-related media hoaxes to come.